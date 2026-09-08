Connor McDavid to Toronto? The Reporter Behind the Viral Comments Explains

''I was told by another reporter, that's just his theory and I won't share his name, but you know talking in the press box about McDavid and he said ''McDavid wants to play in Toronto, it's just the question what type of team the Leafs are'' [...] If the Leafs are good, their chances of getting McDavid are good because I think he would want to play in Toronto if they pay him. If they are not good, there's not a chance.".