Countless Professional Players Partake In Wainwright Charity Hockey Game

All the skill aside, which there was plenty of, there was clearly an agreement everybody seemed to show up with, spoken or not. No slap shots. Contact stayed friendly. There's more shoving and punching in the Walmart parking lot after church on a Sunday than there was at the PMM on July 29. Guys got bigger reactions for blowing a play than for scoring; a whiffed one-timer or an errant pass drew more noise from the bench than some of the actual goals did. There were extra passes on wide-open nets because the tape-to-tape feed looked better. There were dangles that had zero purpose beyond making a teammate look silly for a second. All the stuff that gets a player buried in a real game got the biggest ovations here.