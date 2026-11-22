Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 5:51 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 5:51 PM
Shorthanded and outworked, Edmonton collapsed after a solid start as Carolina’s relentless depth and dominant power play exposed defensive cracks in a chaotic seven-goal blowout defeat.
“Just throw it away,” said defenseman Connor Murphy of the loss to Carolina on Saturday afternoon. It was one of those games where the Edmonton Oilers were shorthanded and didn't play well, a loss they can and will likely write off as an anomaly with a caution sign.
The Oilers did get out to an early lead against the defending Stanley Cup champions, but the harder-working Hurricanes chipped away, eventually spanking Edmonton 7-4 and dropping the Oilers' record to a more-than-respectable 17-5-3.
Edmonton started well. Owen Michaels scored first, and Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead after one period. Carolina's Sean Walker answered early in the second with a 100-foot shot from center ice, but Mathieu Joseph restored the two-goal margin with a shorthanded goal.
It was an odd game. As Jack Michaels phrased it during the broadcast, it was both beautiful and ugly and it wasn't clear which one was which.
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For the Oilers, it got ugly in the second and third periods.
Jalen Chatfield, Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov scored within about three minutes, flipping a 3-1 Edmonton lead into a 4-3 deficit. Vasily Podkolzin tied it on the power play, but Sebastian Aho scored with 26 seconds left in the second period. Svechnikov added another in the third, and Alexander Nikishin capped the scoring on the power play.
The Oilers had no Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and lost Zach Hyman part way through the game. Still, even with those players in, the Oilers might have lost. Mike Babcock noted, "they had the crowbars and we had the noodles."
He said Carolina won more battles and races and showed more depth, and he conceded he should have split up his top forwards to spread the scoring around. He added that Edmonton might win one shift and lose the next three.
Special teams decided it. Carolina scored on three of six power plays, including the go-ahead goals at 4-3 and 5-4. Edmonton's penalty kill, which had been running at 77.4 percent this season, dropped to 50 percent. The Oilers went 2-for-5 on their own power play, but they were outshot 36-15 and generated little at even strength.
Devon Levi allowed seven goals, but he stopped 29 shots and was not the reason for the loss. He'd he liked the Walker goal back. Maybe even the point shot that went off his glove and in. That said, Levi made several ten-bell saves and this could have been 10 or 11-4 by the time all was said and done.
Meanwhile, Pyotr Kochetkov wasn't very good for the Hurricanes, but he wasn't tested as much as he should have been.
Connor McDavid assisted on both power-play goals but didn't record a shot.
There is good news for the Oilers. Zach Hyman left midway through the second period with a migraine affecting his vision. It doesn't sound like that will be long-term, although no timeline was given. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has missed four games, has been cleared, but while he's unlikely to return Sunday night versus St. Louis, he should be back Tuesday as the Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights.
"In the end, we didn't measure up today. We got a chance to have a good road trip by finishing off in St. Louis tomorrow. That's what we're gonna do, get refocused tomorrow," said Babcock. Murphy added, "Take the lesson. We play again tomorrow. Come back and know that's not a good game from us and we have good hockey ahead of us."
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