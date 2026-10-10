Darnell Nurse vs. The Oilers: Revenge Game or Just a Reporter Feud?

Ahead of facing his former team, the Sharks defenceman took a verbal swing at Sportsnet and Oilers reporter Mark Spector. Asked, “What’s the biggest difference that you’ve noticed so far playing in a California market from where you grew up in this league?”..., Nurse took a second, looked up at Spector and said, “You know with my low IQ I don’t know if I’m able to answer your questions.” Spector laughed it off, but Nurse wasn’t done, saying the questions were “a little bit above my head.” Then he paused, looked right at Spector, and said, “Next!”