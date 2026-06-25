Desperate Or Bang On?: McDavid On New Coach, "We Brought Babs In To Be Hard On Me and Leon"

“I know (Babcock) alluded to the fact that it's easy to say in June — and it is easy to say in June. It might be a little bit different when it's November. But we've all agreed that this is what we want. This is what we're looking for. I don't plan on having that happen to me very much. But when it does, it'll be deserved, and we'll move forward, and we'll learn from it."