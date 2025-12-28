Determined McDavid: "We’re Hungry... We’re Not Going Anywhere"

"We’re hungry... we’re not going anywhere," said Connor McDavid on After Hours Saturday night. The Edmonton Oilers captain spoke candidly about going to the Stanley Cup Final twice and failing twice against the Florida Panthers.

When asked if the losses hurt the team's chances or make the Oilers hungrier, he responded, "We're hungry. We're a hungry group, obviously. We're not going anywhere; there's no quit in this group. You knock us down, we'll keep coming back... Come back for more."

He noted that the handshake line and losing is a "painful moment, there's no doubt about it." "These are moments that will live with us forever, but it will make it that much sweeter when we get the job done."

Shot out of a cannon over the past 12 games, McDavid certainly looks like a player who is determined to get the job done. He has 13 goals and 32 points in those same 12 games. It's the kind of personal production run that even he's arguably never had in his NHL career. Over a stretch of 82 games, that pace would be good for 218 points.

Something has flipped for McDavid, who, when considering his past seasons, started the season slowly. A 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild seemed to change his mindset. He was frustrated that the team had given that game away and that he had passed up several opportunities to score. A goal might have made the difference in the outcome of that contest, and he knew it. Since then, he's brought his game to another level.

When asked why the Oilers traditionally get off to slower starts, he said the team finds it just as frustrating as the fans do. They don't really have an answer for it. It's a pattern they'd like to break, and the group talks about it ad nauseam.

Where'd All Edmonton's Excitement Go?

From an entertainment standpoint, Saturday night's Oilers-Flames game in Calgary was kind of disappointing.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

It's big to hear that kind of speak from McDavid. Not only does it mean he's dug in, but he's determined to get the job done with the Oilers. Unfortunately, he needs help and losses like Saturday's to the Calgary Flames often tell a different story.

The Oilers failed to match the intensity of the Flames, who showed up to the game ready and with a message, even in pre-game skates as Adam Klapka wandered over center ice and dared the Oilers to do something about it.

The loss was another failed attempt by the Oilers to win three games in a row. That's been an issue for them all season. Frankly, it's a problem.

Can McDavid and the Oilers find that hunger he speaks of consistently? They're playing well in December, which is a significant pivot from how the season started. There's another gear, however. The Oilers have to find it.

Can they find it this season? Time will tell and one can only hope what could be a personal best in 2025-26 for No. 97 doesn't go to waste.

