Devon Levi's Thoughts As Preseason Ends

Devon Levi has officially played his last preseason game for the Edmonton Oilers, and now all he can really do is wait.
Levi came into training camp with Frederik Andersen injured and an opportunity to spend the preseason alongside Tristan Jarry. And well, Levi doesn't seem too concerned about making that decision himself.
“I'm just focusing on my game,” Levi said. “Whatever they decide to do, we'll roll with it.”
That's been Levi's mentality throughout camp. He's never really talked about beating Jarry for a job or what Edmonton should do when Andersen is healthy. Most of his answers have been about his own game, and after his final preseason appearance, that's still where his attention is.
“I feel more ready for sure,” Levi said. “Just a little bit older, a little bit mature, a little bit more time to work on my game, on the ice, off the ice, yeah. Just feel like a more well-rounded individual coming into this year, and you know we got a great team too. So it's nice to be here.”
Levi has spent part of camp working with goalie coach Pete Aubry on staying in his net a little longer and trusting what he sees in front of him. It's a small change, but it's something Levi feels has helped as he's gone through his preseason work.
“Just coming out a little bit less far, relying more on my reads,” Levi said. “You know, goalie coach Pete and I have been working on that, and he's been helping me a lot with that. So, yeah, just waiting a little bit longer until I come out my net.”
The Oilers have also given him a decent environment to work in throughout most of preseason, and Levi liked the defensive game in front of him and said he's started getting used to the system and how plays develop with this group.
“I feel like the games we played really well in,” Levi said. “You know, super solid defensively. Just getting used to the systems, getting used to seeing kind of how the game opens up, and I have to say there wasn't much. Like it was pretty, pretty readable game tonight from the boys.”
Mike Babcock wasn't particularly happy with how much Edmonton gave up, but he was happy with what he got from his goaltenders.
“Both goalies played real well, which I like,” Babcock said. “And tonight we gave up too much. Like the other night we didn't give up as much. Tonight we gave up way too much, so he had to make some big saves. But he did.”
Now, what happens when Andersson comes back? What happens if Levi has done enough to convince Edmonton he should stay? What happens to Jarry if the Oilers decide they want Levi in the NHL?
Levi doesn't have much control over any of that anymore, as his preseason is over, and he's spent it talking about becoming a mature goaltender, cleaning up parts of his game and getting comfortable with the team in front of him. Babcock liked what he got from both goaltenders, and Levi leaves his final preseason appearance having done what Edmonton asked of him.
He feels ready, Babcock said he played well and there aren't any preseason games left for Levi to change the conversation one way or another. Whatever happens next is up to Edmonton, and Levi seems perfectly fine letting them figure it out.
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