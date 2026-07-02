Did the Oilers Win Day One of Free Agency? There's a Case to Be Made

As liked as Darnell Nurse was and as instrumental as he was to the previous playoff runs, the relationship had run its course. While speaking with the San Jose media, Nurse said that he understood that a fresh start was needed. "So I think there were times that definitely when you have a high cap hit, there's things that were definitely warranted ... and there was probably a lot of things as well that really weren't warranted, and for whatever reason that was, I was the problem, so that's that's how it works."