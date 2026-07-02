Did the Oilers Win Day One of Free Agency? There's a Case to Be Made

Stan Bowman silenced critics by shedding Darnell Nurse’s massive contract, acquiring solid young talent, picking up two goalies and fortifying the roster while maintaining crucial cap flexibility for a deep run.
Stan Bowman takes his share of criticism in Edmonton, but if Wednesday is any indication, the Oilers GM turned in one of the most complete days of any team in the league.
Day one of NHL free agency was pegged to be a quiet one for the Oilers. It was anything but. Here's the full rundown — and why it adds up to a genuine win.
The Oilers Moves
Edmonton traded Darnell Nurse and his contract to the San Jose Sharks, bringing back Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp. They also flipped a 2028 third-round pick to Buffalo for goaltender Devon Levi and a 2028 seventh-rounder.
On the free-agent front, the Oilers got to work once the Nurse money was no longer an obstacle:
- Ryan Shea signed for five years at $4 million annually.
- Kasperi Kapanen was re-signed for one year at $2.6 million
- Max Jones returned on a one-year, $850,000 deal.
- Eduards Tralmaks was added on a one-year, two-way deal worth $850,000 out of Europe.
- Frederik Andersen signed for one year at $1 million, with incentives that could push the deal to $2.8 million
- Mathieu Joseph joined on a one-year, $1 million contract.
The Oilers did all this with no retention slots used and roughly $6.5 million in cap space still in hand. Bowman arguably turned one asset into six.
There's still work to do as Edmonton also has qualifying offers out to Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Owen Michaels and defenceman Spencer Stastney.
Why Day One of Free Agency Was Huge Win
As liked as Darnell Nurse was and as instrumental as he was to the previous playoff runs, the relationship had run its course. While speaking with the San Jose media, Nurse said that he understood that a fresh start was needed. "So I think there were times that definitely when you have a high cap hit, there's things that were definitely warranted ... and there was probably a lot of things as well that really weren't warranted, and for whatever reason that was, I was the problem, so that's that's how it works."
The Nurse trade sheds a big-money contract that had become a question mark and replaces it with younger, cost-controlled pieces. Shea had a good season in Pittsburgh and he's a solid signing, especially if he keeps trending in the right direction as a late bloomer.
The Levi acquisition adds a change-of-scenery goaltending prospect at minimal cost. It would have been questionable to have him as a tandem with Tristan Jarry, but add Frederik Andersen to the mix and you have an intresting trio with some really high upside and a combined salary that's more than workable.
Some might argue that Kapanen's contract is a slight overpay, but no one should be upset with a few hundred thousand.
The Final Grade
There were teams that made bigger splashes, but there's a real argument that no team had a cleaner, more complete day one than Edmonton.
Both San Jose and Toronto made big moves. Many of them were positive.
For Edmonton, it wasn't flashy, and there's no single marquee name that jumps off the page. But analytically, this was a good day. They added value where it mattered, and will walk away with cap space in the bank that can be used later.
On a day full of big swings across the league, this was a solid B+.
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