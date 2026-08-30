Do The Oilers Have What's Needed To Land Hellebuyck?: Should They Try?

As Winnipeg’s star netminder hits the trade block, Edmonton faces a high-stakes dilemma involving massive cap hits, roster depth, and the missing pieces needed for a blockbuster deal.
Connor Hellebuyck is likely going to be traded by the Winnipeg Jets. It could happen before the 2026-27 regular season begins; that's how uncomfortable things have gotten between the goaltender and the Jets organization.
Since his public statement about requesting a trade, analysts and fans have been making their thoughts known about where Hellebuyck might and should land. Who will be interested? What teams have the best return packages to offer? Will Hellebuyck accept a trade to one of those teams? Where is he does see himself playing? Why would either side make the deal?
The Edmonton Oilers are certainly not a favorite in terms of landing spots, but they have been mentioned by more than a few outlets. Even I wrote a week ago the following:
"If the Winnipeg Jets can finally figure if they're trading goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and if the superstar netminder is open to more than a team like the Buffalo Sabres, the Edmonton Oilers should be all over this. Sure, Bowman went out and acquired two netminders to set up a three-goalie system, but any one of Frederik Andersen, Tristan Jarry, or Devon Levi should be on the table if a trade is possible.
Hellebuyck immediately answers every goaltending question the Oilers have had for the past several seasons. He's the piece that if added, turns Edmonton from a 'maybe gets back there' to a "yep, they're contenders again.'
Interestingly, a lot has changed since I wrote that.
First, the Oilers released a statement that Frederik Andersen will miss training camp with an injury and won't be rushed back. He could miss the first month of the season, maybe two. Bowman said the netminder "won't be rushed back," which leaves the Oilers with two: Levi and Jarry.
Is anyone else a little concerned?
Second, Hellebuyck hadn't made his trade request public when I wrote that. It also hadn't yet been reported that he's open to several options when it comes to where he plays. That changes the equation a little.
At the time, it was believed a trade was still possible, but perhaps only a couple of teams would be in the mix. Now, reports suggest he's open to many options and isn't limiting his choices to Carolina or Buffalo. That opens the door for a team like Edmonton to take a swing.
The Argument Against Hellebuyck for the Oilers
Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News was on Oilers Now and said of Hellebuyck: "He's not been a good playoff goalie in multiple years. He's a 33-year-old goalie at $8.5M on the cap for the next five years with tremendous regular-season success, but the Buffalo Sabres are in their Stanley Cup window and I'm still struggling to see an upgrade there in terms of playoff goaltending given Connor Hellebuyck's struggles in the playoffs."
Hmmm.
So too, while a guest on Oilers Now (Aug 28), The Athletic's Murat Ates said he thinks Winnipeg's ideal return for Hellebuyck would be a top-six forward, a prospect or a 1st round pick and goalie who can play behind Stuart Skinner. What would that be from Edmonton? Matt Savoie, Ike Howard, a first and Tristan Jarry or Devon Levi?
Not so fast. Murat says the Jets have been looking for a 2C forever, and that would be the ideal centerpiece in a trade. A top 6 RW could be a Plan B. There is no center in that return package from Edmonton.
Neither scribe seems too sold on Hellebuyck as the solution I suggested in my column from a week ago.
What Should the Oilers Do Here?
To me, it's worth making a phone call to see what it would take to talk trade. First, find out if Hellebuyck is even open to Edmonton as an option. If he is, see what GM Kevin Cheveldayoff wants in return. If the Oilers have it, weigh the pros versus cons. If they don't, or Edmonton isn't on his list, no harm, no foul.
The least the Oilers can do is see what they'd have to part with to get a stellar regular season goalie who was great in the Olympics. Yes, his track record in the playoffs is concerning, but maybe on a new team, that changes.
If the price is right and the cards line up, make an offer. If they don't, run with what you have a look at a PTO or UFA signing.
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