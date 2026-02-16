Draisaitl Will Have To Wait To Really Respond To Matthew Tkachuk's "Bridesmaid" Olympic Chirp

Matthew Tkachuk took a verbal shot at Leon Draisaitl during the Olympics. How did the Oilers star respond to the "bridesmaid" remark?
Never one to shy away from a verbal exchange, Team USA forward and Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk couldn't help himself from taking a shot at rival Leon Draisaitl.
Caught on a hot mic as he took aim at the Edmonton Oilers' star, Tkachuk pulled no punches, focusing on Draisaitl's inability to win the Stanley Cup over the past two seasons. Whereas Tkachuk's Panthers took home the ultimate prize as back-to-back champions.
During USA's 5-1 win over Germany at the 2026 Olympics. Tkachuk barbed, “Always the bridesmaid, eh, Leon? Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” It was a clear dig at the Oilers' back-to-back Cup Final losses.
Draisaitl's response when asked post-game if the comments phased him?
“No.”
This could have been a chance for Draisaitl to shoot back, maybe even taking a dig at the Panthers' odds of even making the playoffs this season (which aren't great.) Instead, he chose not to engage.
He didn't pour gas on the fire. Draisaitl wasn't about to add to the drama. He simply let the chirp die. Underneath, one has to imagine he's burning at a chance to respond. It will have to wait.
He did say afterward, “It’s always a challenge... always fun playing him.”
Draisaitl Can Get His Revenge About a Month From Now
This was likely the last time these two will see each other at the Olympics. Tkachuk may have to settle for giving Connor McDavid the gears, assuming Team Canada and Team USA play each other.
That said, the Oilers host the Panthers on March 19 at Rogers Place.
Team Germany had a solid team, but they were never the favorites at the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, this season, the Oilers look like a better team than the Panthers. Ideally, Edmonton would love to get a shot to redeem themselves in the Final against a team that has beaten them twice. It feels like a long shot at this point.
The best Draisaitl can do is hold onto the exchange when they meet in March and make it bulletin board material for the rest of his Oilers teammates.