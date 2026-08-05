Edmonton Hosting One Of Three Part International Series
Imagine a market that gets picked three times, by three different governing bodies, inside a three-year window, and it all feels normal.
That's Edmonton right now.
This week, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is being hosted at Rogers Place, with Canada opening against Switzerland. It's the next draft class getting watched by the same NHL scouts who'll be watching these same names for years from NHL press boxes. A nice event. Not the whole story.
Five months from now, it's the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship, Rogers Place and Red Deer's Centrium splitting the load from Boxing Day through the first week of January. Edmonton's done this before. Twice, actually. 2021, then 2022, the one where Mason McTavish saved a season in overtime and Kent Johnson finished it a minute later. Red Deer's no stranger to this either, going back to 1995. Put those two cities together and you're betting the whole province can carry a tournament this size.
Then there's something new happening in February of 2028.
The World Cup of Hockey is back for the first time ever in Edmonton, and the fourth time in tournament history since 2016. Eight nations, best-on-best, as close to Olympic stakes as international hockey gets outside the Olympics themselves. Twenty-eight cities wanted a piece of it. Eighteen of those were North American. Edmonton will host the semifinals and the final, while Calgary's new Scotia Place gets seven games, Prague's O2 Arena gets seven games, and Rogers Place gets the two that decide who actually wins.
Sharpen your pencils, Alberta. The biggest nights of the tournament belong to you.
None of this happens because a building looks nice on a brochure. Rogers Place has already hosted back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs on top of everything else on this list, and that track record buys trust when the bids go out. But buildings don't win bids by themselves. Cities do. Somebody has to put together the funding, the partnerships, the follow-through that turns "we'd love to host" into an actual signature on an actual bid.
Edmonton's done that math correctly.
Where there's smoke, there's fire, and where there's this many governing bodies circling the same building, there's a pattern worth naming out loud. The Hlinka Gretzky people trust this city with the draft class. Hockey Canada and the IIHF trust it with the World Juniors, again. The NHL and NHLPA, who could have parked that World Cup final anywhere on the continent, parked it here.
That's a reputation, earned three separate times, by three separate organizations, in three separate years. This says much more about how well Edmonton is respected in the hockey community right now than anything that happens on the ice this season.
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