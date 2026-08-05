Edmonton Hosting One Of Three Part International Series

The World Cup of Hockey is back for the first time ever in Edmonton, and the fourth time in tournament history since 2016. Eight nations, best-on-best, as close to Olympic stakes as international hockey gets outside the Olympics themselves. Twenty-eight cities wanted a piece of it. Eighteen of those were North American. Edmonton will host the semifinals and the final, while Calgary's new Scotia Place gets seven games, Prague's O2 Arena gets seven games, and Rogers Place gets the two that decide who actually wins.