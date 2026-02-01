Edmonton’s Big Problem: They Can’t Keep Up Outside the Pacific

"It's tough, I think the chances that we're giving up, some of the shots, they're tough. I think it's a lot of Grade A's and a lot of breakdowns, so I think it's tough to think about your game at this point. I think it's a whole team game," Tristan Jarry explained after a loss in which he was pulled on five goals in 20 shots. He added, "...I think that everyone knows, when we play the game that we want, I think that's the game that we want to put on the ice and that's the game that will put us on the better side of things, more so than not. I think to be on that side, we need to tighten up and eliminate some of the chances."