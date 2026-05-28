Evan Bouchard Knocked Out In World Championships, Real Injury Concern

A devastating hit from Ryan Lindgren left the Oilers defenseman unconscious on the ice, sparking fears that past concussion issues could sideline the blueliner for significant time.
A concerning incident took place on Thursday for the Edmonton Oilers as defenseman Evan Bouchard got rocked in the World Championship playoffs with a hit to the head. You never want to see a player get injured in international non-NHL play, but this hit looked devastating and there is real injury concerns surfacing.
Ryan Lindgren was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Bouchard, and now the worry is that a player who has had concussion concerns in the past will be out for some time.
Bouchard got knocked out cold by Lindgren as Canada took on Team USA. Bouchard was visibly shaken up after the hit and left the ice with the assistance of a trainer.
Team Canada, and of course the Oilers, will wait for news on Bouchard's status. We'll update this story as it becomes available.