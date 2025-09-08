“Everything Is About That”: Insider On McDavid’s Singular Focus

McDavid has spoken to the media about his desire to take his time as he contemplates a new contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Many are wondering what he's waiting for. One insider believes he knows.

Admitting that McDavid keeps a tight orbit and the details of what he's going back and forth are only known to a couple of people, Elliotte Friedman provided a revealing glimpse into Connor McDavid’s mindset this summer, underscoring that, for the NHL superstar, “everything is about that”—winning the Stanley Cup.

Elliotte Friedman spoke with NHL Network about McDavid's focus being on winning and said his sources say McDavid is fanatical about it after two Finals losses. Source: YouTube NHL Network

Speaking to the pressures surrounding McDavid’s contract situation, Friedman said, “The one thing I can absolutely tell you with 100 percent certainty about this summer, is that everybody who was around him feels that the back-to-back Stanley Cup defeats have only made him more hungry to win.”

It's Not About This Season for McDavid

McDavid clearly wants another shot at the Stanley Cup while he's under contract, but his decision is about more than just another kick at the can in 2025-26.

Friedman emphasized that McDavid’s focus goes beyond just this upcoming season.

“I really believe this is about not just this season, but the Oilers over the next three to five years and longer,” Friedman explained.

The Oilers have often signed veterans with experience and the know-how to win. That's helped them achieve great things in the playoffs these past couple of seasons. However, in signing experienced pros, they've let a few younger and budding NHL future stars leave.

McDavid is looking ahead, too, and as the Oilers move on from names like Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, it's natural for No. 97 to wonder where the future offense will come from as the team ages.

Some of that will come from Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard. Both are expected to play a big role this season, and the Oilers made moves to pick up both and insert young prospects who can help quickly into their development system. That's a good sign. McDavid will likely want to see more of that, while not taking away what gives Edmonton a chance to win now.

Friedman notes McDavid is acutely aware of where the team must strengthen to remain competitive.

McDavid Can't Just Say He Wants To Win; He Has To Help By Leaving Money on the Table

It's one thing for McDavid to be dynamic on the ice. That's expected and as one of the best players in the world, it's why he makes the money he does. And, while he could make more, there's only so much McDavid can or should take if he's adamant the team build a consistent contender around him.

Friedman suggests McDavid is prepared to sign a deal below what he might command on the open market if it allows the Oilers flexibility to improve the roster. “I actually think it will be less than what he could get in the open market…he knows that if he says ‘I need the Oilers to win’ and then signs for a number that doesn’t allow them to do things, it doesn’t make sense,” Friedman said.

As Friedman put it, “Everything is about that,” and for McDavid, everything revolves around a singular mission: winning, now and for the future.

Out With the Old And In With The New?

All of this means one thing. If the Oilers go into the 2025-26 season and McDavid hasn't signed, they need to start winning, and the young guys need to contribute, or management needs to acquire a couple more players that appear to be the future stars of the team.

That could mean early season trades that would see some of the older veterans moved for younger pieces with potential. The key is making sure not to sacrifice this season's production. Edmonton can't afford to acquire players that are a couple of seasons away from being helpful, especially if the team is taking points off the active roster to acquire those players.

