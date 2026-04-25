Ex-Oiler On Verge Of Big Extension?

The former Oiler expressed his strong desire to commit long-term to the St. Louis Blues, hinting at a significant contract nearing completion.
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway might be on the verge of a big extension with the St. Louis Blues.
Holloway spoke at an end-of-season media availability and said that he was eager to sign with the team and wants to be a Blue for a long time.
He noted when talking about the process of signing a new deal, "It's pretty different. It is kind of wild two years ago. But obviously, I'm very thankful to be a Blue and I want to be a Blue for a long time."
Hollway was referring to the move from Edmonton to St. Louis, where the Blues snagged him via an offer sheet. He wanted to stay in Edmonton, but the Oilers didn't think they had the salary cap funds to keep everyone and let him walk over a two-year deal worth just under $2.3 million per season.
Holloway went on to score 63 points in 77 games that season. This season, he continued to remain productive, scoring 51 points in 59 games, including 22 goals.
"It's exciting, but it's kind of out of my hands now. It's up to my agent, Army [Doug Armstrong], and Steener [Alex Steen]. I want to be a Blue for a long time, and I'm confident we can get something done."