Fans And Media React To Oilers Losing Troy Stecher on Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers officially lost defenseman Troy Stecher on waivers to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the reaction is mixed. Some wished the defenseman well. Others took aim at the Oilers for a lack of asset management. Some were fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs suggesting that a move needed to be made, and this wasn't a bad one.

From frustration to sadness to cautious Leafs optimism, hockey fans had plenty to say after Toronto scooped up the veteran blueliner.

Oilers Lose Popular Defenseman To The Maple Leafs Via Waivers

Maple Leafs grab an Oilers' popular defenseman via waivers, boosting their blue line amidst defensive struggles and offering him a fresh start.

Oilers Fans and Media Weigh In

A chunk of Oilers fans were annoyed the team risked losing Stecher in the first place. One user @OADSBW, called the move “lazy,” adding: “VERY disrespectful by the Oilers… leaving it up to chance, a coin-flip. Hoping you can stash him in the minors? Brutal.”

Others, many of them from the Edmonton-based media, pointed out that Stecher was a good solider and deserved to land somewhere solid.

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer noted, "Big fan of Troy Stecher. During his time as an @EdmontonOilers he was a consummate professional who punched above his weight class. Competed every shift! Best of luck to him in Toronto."

Big fan of Troy Stecher. During his time as an @EdmontonOilers he was a consummate professional who punched above his weight class. Competed every shift! Best of luck to him in Toronto.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal wrote, "Leafs claim Stecher off waivers. On one hand, tough to lose a warrior like him for nothing. But Stecher was clearly the #8 here."

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic wrote, "The Oilers have lost their No. 8 defenceman. Good to see Stecher find a new NHL team."

Mark Spector of Sportsnet tweeted, "So long Troy Stecher, as competitive a battler as ever I've covered. He's small, gets less than 15 points a season, and somehow has carved out a 566-game NHL career. Seven teams later, someone still wants him. And the Leafs will be better for the pick-up."

Hall of Fame writer Jim Matheson noted, "Stecher joins his seventh NHL team and fourth in Canada. Oilers, Canucks, Flames and now Leafs. Also LA, Arizona and Detroit. He is ultimate battler who has made himself useful to one quarter of league."

Leafs Fans Welcome Their New Depth Defenseman

Leafs fans, on the other hand, wasted no time embracing their new addition.

Analyst Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) liked the pickup from a fit standpoint: “Stecher is a depth defenceman but can provide a needed skill for Leafs — puck moving out of the defensive zone… good at getting back on pucks and getting it out with possession.”

Even Leafs writer Nick Barden highlighted why the move made sense, pointing to Stecher’s mobility and reliability as reasons Toronto targeted him.

@APetrielli wrote, "I like the risk-free Stecher claim as it's a fully buriable, expiring contract. Myers has been awful and is their next right-D right now. At least Stecher can pass/play with pace. Leafs need all the puck movement they can get right now."

Ultimate Leafs' fan Steve 'Dangle" Glynn wrote, "Glad they're trying this. I don't expect him to save the day but he's a righty who can move the puck and he's probably better than at least one of their current guys, probably two. I'd rather try this than nothing, which wasn't an option anymore."

Glad they're trying this. I don't expect him to save the day but he's a righty who can move the puck and he's probably better than at least one of their current guys, probably two. I'd rather try this than nothing, which wasn't an option anymore.

Oilers Lose a Battler

The numbers game played into why Stecher is no longer an Oiler and the defenseman will be missed. He wasn't having the best season and as he was aging, it was less and less likely he had a future with the Oilers. Still, you never want to lose someone who battles and plays hard every time he's on the ice.

The Oilers arguably haven't seen enough compete from many of the players on their roster and despite Stecher's size, he was never short of 'try".

**Author's Take:

I had nothing but positive interactions for Stecher each and every time I had the chance to talk to him. He seemed excited to play and a down-to-earth NHLer who was happy to help in any role asked of him. It will be great to see him get a shot with the Maple Leafs and the hope is that he becomes a regular in the lineup for them.

