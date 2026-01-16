Former Journalist Flags Curious Coincidence in Oilers’ Use of Jarry

With Edmonton fans already sensitive to goaltending issues after several turbulent seasons, the pressure on Jarry is significant. He's supposed to be the "fix" for the Oilers, and he's already seen his momentum halted by an untimely injury -- which some fans have used to theorize he's injury-prone. One could argue that those same fans are looking for a reason to call the Jarry trade a failure. It's hard to imagine why, but that can be how things work in a hockey-mad market.