Former Journalist Flags Curious Coincidence in Oilers’ Use of Jarry

An interesting question was raised on Thursday by a Hall of Fame journalist and former Oilers writer who covered the team for decades. It had to do with the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending decisions — specifically, how the team was deploying Tristan Jarry.
Former Edmonton Journal columnist Terry Jones recently floated the idea that the Oilers may be intentionally avoiding playing Tristan Jarry at Rogers Place.
In a post on social media, Jones noted that Jarry has yet to appear in a home game this season and that with Connor Ingram starting again on Thursday night, Jarry will face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday — on the road.
“Are the Oilers intentionally keeping Tristan Jarry away from the home crowd at Rogers Place?” Jones asked.
On the surface, it's likely a coincidence. Jarry has been working his way back from injury, and head coach Kris Knoblauch has stressed patience. He didn't play Thursday because the Oilers wanted to ease him back, while also getting another look at Ingram (who played extremely well).
Still, the optics are hard to ignore.
With Edmonton fans already sensitive to goaltending issues after several turbulent seasons, the pressure on Jarry is significant. He's supposed to be the "fix" for the Oilers, and he's already seen his momentum halted by an untimely injury -- which some fans have used to theorize he's injury-prone. One could argue that those same fans are looking for a reason to call the Jarry trade a failure. It's hard to imagine why, but that can be how things work in a hockey-mad market.
Meanwhile, the Oilers have been showing off Ingram at home. His recent play has given the Oilers stability, and the fans have already fallen in love with his comeback story. He hasn’t stolen games, but he’s been calm, composed, and reliable — exactly what Edmonton needs right now.
Perhaps the Oilers want the fans to be OK with losing Calvin Pickard, something they might be willing to accept if they fall in love with Ingram.
Ingram's reliability has allowed the coaching staff to take their time with Jarry, which likely offers a better explanation for the games he's starting than any conspiracy theory that the team is keeping him off home ice.
Still, if Jarry struggles early at Rogers Place, the reaction could be swift. A rocky first home start might become a distraction the Oilers don’t need, especially while they’re trying to settle their crease rotation.
None of this suggests a lack of confidence in Jarry long-term. Instead, it may reflect a calculated approach: protect the player, control the environment, and avoid unnecessary noise.
