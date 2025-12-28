Cole Hutson (Quinn Hutson’s Brother) Rejoins Team USA After Scary Injury

Following a frightening moment involving Cole Hutson, the younger brother of Oilers forward Quinn Hutson -- and Montreal Canadiens star defenseman Lane Hutson -- the news is positive coming out of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

After being struck by a puck and taken off the ice via a stretcher, USA head coach Bob Motzko confirmed that Cole has been discharged from the hospital and rejoined his teammates at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Hutson was struck in the head by a puck during Team USA’s game against Switzerland. He was stretchered off the ice in a scene that immediately shifted focus away from the game and toward his well-being.

“He’s back with us,” Motzko said, confirming that Hutson returned to the locker room and was able to be with the team following the incident. Multiple reports noted that Hutson was conscious and alert when he left the ice, and U.S. captain Brodie Ziemer shared that he was able to communicate with him while he was being attended to.

Hutson’s status for the remainder of the tournament remains uncertain. Team USA will reevaluate him Sunday before determining whether he can return to game action.

From an Oilers fan's perspective, the hockey implications take a distant back seat. Cole’s health was the most important thing, and seeing him back with his teammates so quickly is encouraging, but there’s no rush when it comes to head injuries.

For now, it’s simply good news and if there's more, we'll be sure to update the story.

