Have The Oilers Actively Pursued A Polarizing Maple Leafs Defenseman?

Friedman got into the topic of goaltending and mentioned how Tristan Jarry called out his teammates for Grade A chances against in a lopsided win by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Jarry made a series of comments that had to be seen as a wake-up call for the organization and his Oilers' teammates. "We want to play fast, we want to play up, we want to play in their end, and when we're taking some of those chances, they come back at us, and it's tough. I think we need to make sure we're just managing the puck a little bit better," Jarry said. He added, "It's tough, I think the chances that we're giving up, some of the shots, they're tough. I think it's a lot of Grade As and a lot of breakdowns, so I think it's tough to think about your game at this point. I think it's a whole team game," he explained.