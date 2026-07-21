How Much Better Are The Oilers, Really?

Physicality is different this time around as well. Murphy, Dickinson and a few of the other additions have reputations for going hard on every puck, getting to the wall, and making sure guys like Connor McDavid don't have to go on the forecheck. Colton Dach went on Oilers Now and said that he's been watching Zach Hyman's film because he thinks that's the kind of player he can be. That's the kind of player Edmonton needs.