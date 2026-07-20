The Trade Lesson from a Former Oilers GM That Still Applies Today

The Jimmy Carson trade revealed a timeless NHL truth: players have power and their ability to fill big shoes matters. Are we seeing the Carson trend again in today's NHL?
Glen Sather was never afraid to make a big deal, change things up, or share his thoughts. A legendary coach and general manager, he led the Edmonton Oilers to several Stanley Cups, while also navigating the biggest trade in NHL history.
He never wanted to trade Wayne Gretzky, but he was forced into doing so. In return, he picked up several pieces, including Jimmy Carson as the centerpiece from the Los Angeles Kings. As much as you can't win a Gretzky trade, on paper, it was a solid return.
Carson arrived in Edmonton in 1988. On the heels of 37 and 55 goal seasons with the Kings, there was every indication he'd be a huge part of what the Oilers would be building moving forward. He scored 49 goals and 100 points in his first year. Things were looking good.
Then, he suddenly wanted a trade.
No one was really sure why, but Sather said he believed that being thrust into replacing the most beloved athlete in franchise history was too much. "It was very difficult for me to play in Edmonton in the whole Gretzky syndrome," Carson later admitted. "I never wanted to play in Edmonton."
Carson pushed for a trade to a U.S.-based team for months before finally walking out on the Oilers four games into the 1989-90 season, prompting brutal backlash from the Edmonton press. He was dealt to his hometown Red Wings that November — for Adam Graves, Petr Klíma, and Joe Murphy, all of whom helped Edmonton win its fifth Cup in 1990.
Ultimately, it all worked out for the Oilers, and Carson never reached the same level of production (or anywhere close, really). But there was a lesson in the trade and communication between the forward and the Oilers that still rings true today: players have a lot of control over their futures, even while under contract.
That trend has never been more obvious than this summer, as major names have told their teams they aren't staying.
Dylan Larkin wants out of Detroit. Brady Tkachuk told the Senators he wasn't sticking around. In Edmonton, Darnell Nurse told the Oilers (before they could ask him to approve a deal) that he was ready to go. For a while, Zach Werenski looked like he was leaving Columbus. More stories like this are coming. The watch for Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid is on.
Players have a say and they can pressure GMs into decisions. Carson did it in 1990 and key names are still doing it today.
The Other Lesson in the Jimmy Carson Deal
There's another key lesson here. Who you get traded for matters. Maybe Carson didn't want to play in Edmonton to begin with. He acknowledged as much. Still, had he wanted to stay, being the centerpiece of the Gretzky return overwhelmed him.
If you're the GM trading the best player in the deal, there's something to be said for making sure who you get back can handle the pressure.
Anytime a star is moved, the pieces coming back have shoes to fill and the responsibility to the fan base to help alleviate the sting of a big loss by playing well. Not everyone can handle it. Carson couldn't.
So, if it ever comes time to have to trade Connor McDavid, the Oilers better know the personality of the player(s) they're getting back. The pressure would be immense.
Oilers fans are hoping it just never comes to that.
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