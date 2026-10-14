Hyman Returns, But Who Goes Down?

Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 4:54 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 4:54 AM
Zach Hyman is expected to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, however, it is unclear where the 34-year-old fits into a team that's won four straight games.
Hyman has been out since Edmonton's season opener against Vancouver, after suffering an upper-body injury in the final pre-season game against Calgary. He played 20:33 against the Canucks, recording three shots and two hits, but hasn't played since.
The Oilers have started the season 4-0-1, including some pretty ridiculous offensive production from their top line.
Hyman has spent much of his time in Edmonton alongside Connor McDavid, and considering he scored 52 points playing beside him last year, it'd make sense to put him straight back on the top line.
However, with the way things have been going lately, does Babcock really need to change anything?
Hyman scored 31 goals and 52 points in 58 games last season, so it's not as though he's forgotten how to score. He also brings a physical element missing from most of the Oilers lineup, particularly when it comes to forechecking and getting to the front of the net.
There's also the possibility of using him elsewhere in the lineup, giving Edmonton another established goal scorer outside its top line. Hyman could give Babcock another option when he wants to spread out his offence, which was the whole purpose of putting McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together to begin with.
thehockeynews.comOilers’ New-Look Top Line Is Putting Up Absurd NumbersVasily Podkolzin’s seamless chemistry with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has yielded an 8-0 scoring margin, transforming Edmonton’s top line into the NHL’s most terrifying offensive juggernaut. Can the Oilers keep this trio together?
Of course, Hyman's return also means somebody could be heading to Bakersfield.
Josh Samanski has been playing on Edmonton's fourth line with Trent Frederic and Ike Howard, but he's also already been sent down this season.
During Saturday's 3-1 win over San Jose, that line won a puck battle along the boards that eventually led to Mattias Ekholm's goal, precisely the game one would want from their bottom six.
Keep in mind, the Oilers have been getting contributions from all four lines lately, something they've struggled with in previous seasons. This role does not require Samanski to put up big numbers, nor has he ever really done so in the past anyway.
Sending him down would allow him to work on his game in Bakersfield, although keeping him around makes sense considering how he's been playing and what Babcock is asking from his forwards.
Owen Michaels is probably going to stick around. He's done too much to prove his worth, and not enough to make Babcock frustrated with him.
The rookie won 10 of his 12 faceoffs against Macklin Celebrini, and finished the night at 83 per cent on the faceoff dot. He's been playing between Alex Formenton and Mathieu Joseph, a third line that has been contributing at both ends of the ice.
With Jason Dickinson still getting comfortable and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins out of the lineup, Edmonton could use the additional depth at centre. Michaels has been handling the responsibility well enough that sending him down now would be a somewhat strange decision.
There's also the matter of how much the Oilers want to move players around when they've been winning games and getting results from their bottom six.
Filip Hollander might be the most likely of the three to head to Bakersfield, although that depends on what Babcock has planned for the rest of his forwards.
For a young player, spending time in Bakersfield and playing regularly could make sense, particularly if the alternative is sitting in the press box.
That said, there's no guarantee the Oilers will send Hollander down. In case of another injruy, Babcock could decide to keep an extra forward around, depending on the team's roster and salary-cap situation.
thehockeynews.comUnexpected Heroes Step Up in Oilers' 3-1 Gritty Win Over Sharks Edmonton overcame a defensive grind against San Jose, and the team looks to be heading in the right direction when it comes to their overall game. Mike Babcock dropped a hint about what's coming next, and fans should be excited.
Babcock spoke about the team's depth following Saturday's win over San Jose, mentioning Hyman as one of the players who should help Edmonton improve.
“We think we can be way better,” Babcock said. “So if you can be way better, why wouldn't you be way better? I mean, (Jason) Dickinson's starting to get his legs, so he's getting to be an important piece again. As we get more guys back — I think Hymes (Hyman) is showing up next game — we should get to be a deeper team and a much better team.”
It's worth remembering that Hyman has been out due to injury in each of the last two seasons. He played only 58 games last season, although he still managed 31 goals, and his ability to produce around the net has been an important part of Edmonton's offence for several years.
The Oilers could put him back alongside McDavid and see whether the chemistry is still there, or Babcock could use him on another line while keeping his current combinations together.
On the roster decision, Hollander would be a reasonable candidate to head to Bakersfield, while Samanski and Michaels have made a strong case for staying in Edmonton. Michaels has been particularly useful at centre, while Samanski has been playing that fourth-line, role-player style Babcock preaches.
Hyman returning is obviously good news for the Oilers, although it's also the first real test of how Babcock plans to manage his lineup as injured players become available.
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