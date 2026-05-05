If Available, Ex-Cup Winning Coach Would Likely Accept Oilers Job

Hungry for another ring, Bruce Cassidy wants to jump back into coaching. Would the Edmonton bench be an option as GM Stan Bowman reevaluates the team's situation?
Bruce Cassidy is looking for work and says he doesn't want to be out of the game too long. Noting that he's already getting antsy and it's only been a month since he was relieved of his duties by the Vegas Golden Knights, if the head coaching job became available in Edmonton, Cassidy would likely jump on it.
He spoke recently in an interview and said he's got to be careful not to just take any job offered, but a position in Edmonton -- should the Oilers choose to move on from Kris Knoblauch would be enticing.
"You try to find a good fit for yourself. For me, it's about winning all the time. A chance to win, players want their name on the Cup, so do we as coaches and managers."
This is not to say there's an opening available in Edmonton. The future of Knoblauch hasn't been decided. GM Stan Bowman said he's going to reevaluate everything, including the status of his coach.
Frankly, Knoblauch is a good coach with an incredible record. This season was the first real blip on his resume. But, when it's Cup or bust, sometimes change is required, even if the coach isn't to blame for the things that went wrong.
Meanwhile, Cassidy has already noted that he'd love to coach in Canada and have a chance to bring a championship to the country.
"I'd like to jump back into it and I'm not getting any younger," he said. He added, "Let's find a good spot and get back to work."
Would the Oilers make a change? Cassidy and Knoblauch are two very different style coaches, but Edmonton's window is closing. There's only so much time with Connor McDavid having only two seasons left on his current deal. The Oilers need a coach who can get the most out of the roster.