In vs Out: Did The Oilers Actually Improve From The End of Last Season to The Start Of This Season?

From a high-stakes coaching gamble to a defensive overhaul, we break down Edmonton’s aggressive roster surgery to see if these bold upgrades truly make them championship favorites.
Like many teams did, the Edmonton Oilers made roster changes over the summer. The offseason isn't officially done, but it sounds like the Oilers might be, so I figured this was as good a time as any to look at the arrivals versus the departures and determine if the Oilers are actually any better.
Knowing there's no way to go one-for-one across the board, I'll try to get as close as I can.
In:
Mike Babcock (coach), Frederik Andersen (G), Mathieu Joseph (LW), Ryan Shea (D), Shakir Mukhamadullin (D), Devon Levi (G)
Out:
Connor Ingram (G), Kris Knoblauch (coach), Darnell Nurse (D), Jack Roslovic (RW), Adam Henrique (LW), Curtis Lazar (C)
Mike Babcock vs. Kris Knoblauch
This one feels like a win, but it's also a wild card play by the Oilers. It was time for a change as Knoblauch's message wasn't getting through. At the very least, his delivery was a problem. With a fresh new contract about to begin, the Oilers decided to search for a new coach, went about finding one in a pretty goofy manner, but landed on Mike Babcock.
If he pulls out some of his old, and questionable tricks, this could get ugly. If he's able to walk the line and find a way to motivate and push elite talent, star players, and depth pieces, this could be a huge factor in the team's success.
This is what the leadership group wanted. Until it goes south, there's no reason to assume the worst.
Final Take: Upgrade (a change was needed)
Darnell Nurse vs. Ryan Shea
The trade that most felt was inevitable finally happened this summer. Darnell Nurse was moved to the San Jose Sharks in a deal to acquire Shakir Mukhamadullin and prospect Zach Sharp. Immediately after the trade, the Oilers signed defenseman Ryan Shea.
Shea will slot in where Nurse was, and the Oilers hope he'll deliver the same, if not better, results for 40 percent of the money. Shea seems to be getting better every year and if he found something during the 2025-26 season that he can carry forward, this was a great bet.
Final Take: Upgrade (if for no other reason than the cost of a comparable defenseman)
Connor Ingram vs. Frederik Andersen/Devon Levi
The Oilers felt they had to make a change in goal. Out went Ingram and in came two different goaltenders that will share the duties in a three-goalie system. Ingram hasn't been signed by a team in free agency, which is a bit surprising. Perhaps the Oilers felt the same thing everyone else is thinking.
Andersen comes in after winning a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes and he's on a one-year, cost-friendly deal. Levi comes over in a trade from the Buffalo Sabres. He's got solid potential, but is still unproven.
Final Take: Upgrade (the Oilers have three options, reducing the odds of things going sideways)
Adam Henrique vs. Mathieu Joseph
Another player who hasn't been signed by an NHL team, Adam Henrique was a nice addition when acquired, but age seems to have caught up to him. He didn't have a productive season and the Oilers simply let his deal expire, choosing not to bring him back.
Joseph was signed as a depth piece. He doesn't bring much offense but at his age, he might have more of an impact. He's also much less expensive.
Final Take: Wash (Henrique offers more intangibles, but it's hard to know if he'll be effective)
Jack Roslovic vs. N/A
The Oilers did not find a player to fill in for Jack Roslovic, which means they'll have to either add another peice or promote from within. That will give Ike Howard, Quinn Hutson, or someone else a look.
Until another proven piece steps in or one of these prospects finds a way to contribute, this is hole the Oilers will have to fill.
Final Down: Downgrade
N/A vs. Shakir Mukhamadullin
The Oilers kept all their depth blueliners, and added another. He's not a lock to make the team this season, but he'll get every opportunity. Mukhamadullin will be competing with Ty Emberson, Spencer Stastney, Alec Regula and others.
Final Take: Upgrade (he's another possible option)
Overall Take
The Oilers made a clear upgrade with more options on defense, and possibly made upgrades in coaching, their goaltending, and with a depth forward. They clearly downgraded in their top nine forward situation.
This team should be better. This team will also have money to spend to get better if the upgrades as is aren't enough.
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