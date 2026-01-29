Injured Oiler Defenseman A Maybe Tonight vs. Sharks

Ekholm's morning skate suggests he'll play against the Sharks, a vital boost for the Oilers as they push for points. Nothing is confirmed yet.
There was some uncertainty about the status of Mattias Ekholm heading into Thursday night's matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks. Ekholm was listed as day-to-day with an injury, but the defenseman took the optional morning skate, which likely means he's well enough to suit up.
"He's on the ice right now; we'll find out. He's day-to-day," said head coach Kris Knoblauch.
If he can go, that's an excellent update. Even being a maybe is good news for the Oilers, who can't afford to have Ekholm out with an injury.
The team is doing well, picking up points in the Pacific Division standings, but they aren't playing their best team hockey.
Individual performances over the last few games have been incredible, including a hat trick from Ekholm on Tuesday versus the Anaheim Ducks, but the Oilers would like to come together better as a group, and with only a few games remaining until the Winter Olympic break.
The Oilers face a different challenge Thursday against the San Jose Sharks than they did versus Anaheim. Head coach Kris Knoblauch noted both teams are young and talented, but play different systems. The biggest difference is Sharks rookie star Macklin Celebrini, whom Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid praised for his skill and competitiveness.
Edmonton must be ready for San Jose’s speed and dangerous young lineup.