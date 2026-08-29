Is Stuart Skinner The Starter In Winnipeg?

Connor Hellebuyck was the starter, and Skinner was there to be the backup, take some of the workload off a goaltender who plays among the most games in the league, and try to get his own career back on track after a difficult season split between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Winnipeg signed Skinner for two years at $3.75 million per season, giving him some security and a chance to work with longtime Jets goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.