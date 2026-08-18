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Is This The Oilers' Playoff Roster?

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Caprice St-Pierre
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The Edmonton Oilers' roster looks pretty well set.

There is still cap space available, so Stan Bowman doesn't necessarily have to be finished, but there aren't many obvious holes left to fill. Edmonton has enough forwards, the defence is crowded enough already, and there isn't much reason to make a move just for the sake of making one.

At this point in the off-season, it's worth pondering whether this will be the roster the Oilers take to the playoffs.

Edmonton’s silence regarding Mike Babcock’s salary and term suggests a high-stakes commitment. With leverage favoring the veteran coach, the Oilers may be shielding a lucrative, multi-year gamble.
thehockeynews.comWhy Don't We Know the Length Of Babcock's Contract With The Oilers?Edmonton’s silence regarding Mike Babcock’s salary and term suggests a high-stakes commitment. With leverage favoring the veteran coach, the Oilers may be shielding a lucrative, multi-year gamble.

The Oilers don't have much in the way of trade assets, which could become a problem if Bowman waits until the deadline to decide he needs another forward or defenceman. Edmonton can make the money work right now without giving anything up, and there are still players available who could help.

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of them. Logan Stanley is another.

Neither is a player Edmonton desperately needs in August, but that's not really the point. The Oilers are trying to build a roster capable of playing into June, and there are a few places where another established NHL player wouldn't hurt.

Kasperi Kapanen has traditionally slotted in on Leon Draisaitl's right wing in Edmonton, but heading into this season, that role might not be his.
thehockeynews.comWhere Does Kasperi Kapanen Fit In The Oilers' Lineup?Kasperi Kapanen has traditionally slotted in on Leon Draisaitl's right wing in Edmonton, but heading into this season, that role might not be his.

Tarasenko would make the forward group considerably deeper.

Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie are ready for larger roles, and the Oilers should give them those opportunities. Zach Hyman, Vasily Podkolzin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen are already there, while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl obviously take care of the middle of the lineup.

There isn't an obvious spot for Tarasenko, but there might be in April.

Young players don't always progress in a straight line, injuries happen, and Edmonton has spent enough playoff runs moving players around its top six to know how quickly depth can disappear. Signing Tarasenko now would give Mike Babcock another established winger without Bowman having to give up a draft pick or prospect later.

The rookie’s defensive instincts face the ultimate test as Mike Babcock’s high-stakes accountability determines whether Edmonton targets a veteran center or trusts their homegrown youth this season.
thehockeynews.comHow Much Rope Will Josh Samanski Get Under Babcock?The rookie’s defensive instincts face the ultimate test as Mike Babcock’s high-stakes accountability determines whether Edmonton targets a veteran center or trusts their homegrown youth this season.

The same can be said for Stanley.

Edmonton doesn't need to add a defenceman simply because a 6-foot-7 one is still available. Stanley would have to come at a price that makes sense, particularly with the Oilers already having options on the back end.

The longer Stanley remains unsigned, the less likely it becomes that he gets the kind of contract he may have expected entering free agency. If his price falls far enough, Bowman can add another big NHL defenceman and let training camp sort out the depth chart.

That's considerably easier than trying to find one in March.

From a high-stakes coaching gamble to a defensive overhaul, we break down Edmonton’s aggressive roster surgery to see if these bold upgrades truly make them championship favorites.
thehockeynews.comIn vs Out: Did The Oilers Actually Improve From The End of Last Season to The Start Of This Season?From a high-stakes coaching gamble to a defensive overhaul, we break down Edmonton’s aggressive roster surgery to see if these bold upgrades truly make them championship favorites.

The Oilers have cap space right now. What they don't have is a pile of draft picks and prospects they can comfortably move when the deadline arrives, especially if the asking price for useful playoff players climbs the way it normally does.

There is also a reason not to spend the remaining space immediately. Howard and Savoie need room to play, and Edmonton has enough veterans already competing for minutes. Adding Tarasenko could make the top nine crowded, while Stanley would create another decision on a defence that doesn't have an obvious answer.

Bowman doesn't have to solve a problem that hasn't happened yet.

But is preserving cap space for later worth much if he doesn't have the assets required to use it?

There was a pretty clear idea of what Trent Frederic was supposed to be when the Edmonton Oilers brought him in.
thehockeynews.comCan Mike Babcock Coach Trent Frederic Back To RelavanceThere was a pretty clear idea of what Trent Frederic was supposed to be when the Edmonton Oilers brought him in.

Edmonton can enter the season with this roster and be perfectly comfortable with it. There are enough options for Babcock to move players around, enough young players who could take another step and enough established talent that another signing isn't necessary.

The standard is different in Edmonton now, though. The question isn't whether this roster is good enough to start the season.

It's whether Bowman believes it's the one he wants when the playoffs start.

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