It's Time For Things To Get Awkward With The Oilers

Media day looms for the Oilers. Expect frank discussions on disappointing season outcomes, player futures, and the path forward for their frustrated superstar.
The Edmonton Oilers are planning to address the media on Saturday, with general manager Stan Bowman set to speak and walk through what happened this season, and potentially where the team goes from here. Comments from head coach Kris Knoblauch and several players will follow.
There will be questions about the future of the team, the pending UFAs, job security, and what's next for Connor McDavid, who called the Oilers an "average team with high expectations" after the playoff loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
There should be questions about all of those things, and perhaps it's time things got a bit uncomfortable and awkward.
This Season's Results Should Be Deemed Unacceptable
Some are suggesting that a first-round elimination might be the best thing for the Oilers, a group who is clearly drained from so much hockey in the last three years. Only teams who don't want to be Stanley Cup champions make that argument.
There are very few, if any, positives the team should be focused on when everyone speaks on Saturday. And frankly, no one should feel secure in their position this summer.
From players to coaching and management, the 2025-26 campaign was anything but a success. The Oilers floated through the start of the season, never really reaching the high level they'd reached in previous years, and carried that tired energy into the postseason, where the Ducks took it to them.
Someone (or multiple people) should have to answer for that.
The way the roster was constructed left the team several levels less talented than the group that took runs to the Finals in 2024-25 and 2023-24. Both Jeff Jackson and Stan Bowman took swings that didn't work, while intergral pieces to those previous runs went on and found success elsewhere.
All the while, McDavid made it clear he was giving the team and small window to get better, not worse.
It would have been one thing if the Oilers looked competitive. They often didn't. It would be another if they went multiple rounds, even if they didn't make the Final. They were booted in Round 1.
As is, the team is commited to several contracts could be hard to move.
Trent Frederic, Tristan Jarry, and Jake Walman are among the new deals this management team has signed or traded for. They still have Darnell Nurse making far too much as well. What is the plan there? Is it time to make some of these players squirm?
What about trying to find upgrades and contracts that make this team better but don't put the Oilers in a tricky salary cap position?
What about McDavid? Do the Oilers need to have a serious conversation with him following his comments? It's clear he's frustrated. What needs to happen for him to feel confident in this group again?
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