Josh Samanski's Olympic Moment

Josh Samanski is getting a shot to play on the first line with Leon Draisaitl at the Olympics, and honestly, this could be everything for his career.
Look, Samanski's not a household name. He's not going to be in the Hall of Fame. He's not the generational talent we'll all remember 50 years from now. But that's exactly why this matters so much. For guys like him, opportunities like this are the difference between having an NHL career and bouncing around the AHL hoping for another chance that might never come.
Playing with Draisaitl isn't just some nice perk. Leon Draisaitl is Team Germany, period. He's their superstar, their best player by a country mile, the guy who makes everything happen. Getting to play alongside him means getting fed chances, getting quality ice time, and getting to show what you can do when you're paired with someone who can actually set you up.
And here's the thing about Samanski — it's fortunate he got to play a few games with the Edmonton Oilers before heading to Milan. That NHL experience, even if it was just a handful of games, gives him something to build on. He's seen what it takes to compete at that level. He knows the speed, the intensity, what's expected. That's going to help him here.
But playing a few games in Edmonton is one thing. Playing on Germany's top line at the Olympics with one of the best players in the world? That's completely different.
Draisaitl makes everyone around him better. He finds passing lanes that shouldn't exist, creates space just by being on the ice, and sees plays develop before they happen. If Samanski can finish the chances Draisaitl creates, if he can keep up and complement what Draisaitl does instead of just being a passenger, this could open doors for him.
Because let's be real — tournaments like this are auditions for guys at Samanski's level. NHL scouts are watching. GMs are paying attention. Every shift is a chance to show what you can do against good competition. If he looks like he belongs out there, if he produces, if he shows he can handle playing meaningful minutes with a star like Draisaitl, suddenly he's not just another depth guy trying to make it. He's a player who stepped up when it mattered.
Germany needs him to step up, too. They're not a powerhouse. They don't have four lines of high-end talent. Draisaitl can only do so much by himself, and if his linemates can't capitalize on the chances he creates, Germany's going to have a tough time. That puts some pressure on Samanski, but it also gives him the platform he needs.
If he produces — if he shows he can play at this level — that changes the conversation about his career entirely. If he doesn't, if he looks overmatched or can't keep up, then the window closes pretty quickly. He's back to fighting for ice time in the minors and hoping another opportunity comes along.
That's just the reality for players trying to establish themselves. The chances don't come around that often. You can't waste an opportunity to play on the top line with Leon Draisaitl at the Olympics.
So this is a big moment for Josh Samanski. Bigger than most people watching probably realize. He's got a chance to prove he belongs, to show he can produce when given the opportunity, to maybe carve out a real NHL career for himself.
Draisaitl's going to create chances. But Samanski just needs to finish them.
