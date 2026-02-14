The Olympic Version Of McDavid: A Bit More Physical Than We Thought

Okay, so can we talk about how weird it is to see Connor McDavid throwing hits?
Because it's genuinely kind of surreal. This isn't the McDavid we're used to watching during the regular season. That guy avoids contact whenever possible, using his speed and skill to stay out of the physical battles. And that makes sense, right? It's not his job to throw his body around. It's not his job to plant himself in front of the net and take crosschecks to the ribs. That's someone else's job.
McDavid's job is to create offence. To make plays. To rack up points. You don't ask your most skilled player to go out there and hit people — you protect him, you give him the space to do what he does best.
Except at these Olympics — apparently.
It started in the opener against Czechia with that hit that set the tone for the entire game. And it wasn't just a bump or an accidental collision —it was an actual, deliberate hit. The kind that makes you do a double-take and wonder what's gotten into him.
I don't know about you, but I didn't really think he was capable of this. Not because he physically can't do it — he's plenty strong enough — but because it's just never been part of his game. In Edmonton, other people handle that stuff. Other people do the dirty work. Other people protect him so he can focus on producing.
But here's the thing: Tom Wilson is on this team.
And if you're going to suddenly start throwing your weight around as a skill player, having Tom Wilson as your wingman is probably the best insurance policy in hockey. Wilson is one of, if not the toughest, guy in the NHL. The guy's made a career out of being exactly the kind of player you don't want to mess with. So yeah, it's probably a lot easier to lay a hit when Tom Wilson is six feet away, ready to jump in the second anyone even thinks about throwing one back at McDavid.
That's not a knock on McDavid. That's just reality. If you've got one of the league's heaviest hitters watching your back, why wouldn't you play with a little more edge? Why wouldn't you engage physically in ways you might not risk during an 82-game season, where you need to stay healthy?
And here's the thing about his production: McDavid's physicality hasn't really affected his point totals at all. He's been involved in 60% of Team Canada's goals so far. That's a crazy number — though honestly, not really for him. We've seen him put up these kinds of percentages before. It's what he does.
What's different is that now he's doing it while also playing a more physical brand of hockey. These past few games aren't just about throwing his weight around — it's about setting a tone for the whole team. It sends a message that everyone, including the star players, are willing to engage in the grittier aspects of the game.
And having Wilson there definitely helps make that possible. McDavid can take those physical risks knowing someone's got his back. It's a luxury he doesn't always have in Edmonton, where the supporting cast isn't quite as intimidating.
Is this version of McDavid sustainable over an 82-game season? Probably not, and it probably shouldn't be. The Oilers need him healthy and producing, not getting into physical battles every night. But for a short tournament where every game matters and the intensity is dialled up? This more physical approach seems to be working.
It's a different look for McDavid, that's for sure. We're used to seeing him dominate with speed and skill, not with hits and physicality. But at the Olympics, with Wilson beside him and the stakes as high as they get, he's showing he can add that dimension to his game when it matters.
Whether it continues or whether it's just an Olympic thing remains to be seen. But for now, it's working. Canada's rolling, McDavid's producing, and apparently, he's throwing hits now, too.
Who saw that coming?
