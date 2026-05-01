Let the Questions Begin: McDavid Calls Oilers "Average" Following Playoff Elimination

The fact that he sees this team as “average” signals a level of frustration that goes beyond one playoff series. Perhaps he never truly believed this group could reach that second gear. Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Oilers were aware they didn't "have it" this season and, as a result, weren't giving their all. Kevin Bieksa responded that it would be a shame if that were their mentality. What kind of leadership does that show? Try only when your team is good enough on paper to win? Coast when you're not sure it is?