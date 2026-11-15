Levi Stays Hot In Edmonton, Sabres Goaltending Actually Worse

Edmonton Oilers
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 6:11 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 6:11 PM
Updated Nov 15, 2026 7:01 PM
The Buffalo Sabres traded Devon Levi because they didn't have room or use for him in their goaltending system, but four months later, he recorded a shutout for the Edmonton Oilers while Buffalo is struggling in net.
That's got to be a little frustrating.
Levi stopped all 19 shots he faced Saturday night as Edmonton beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0, recording his first NHL shutout and improving to 9-1 since arriving from Buffalo.
The 24-year-old also became the first goaltender in Oilers history to win nine of his first 10 games with the organization, a cool accomplishment for somebody who didn't play a single NHL game last season.
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Buffalo traded Levi and a seventh-round pick to Edmonton on July 1 in exchange for a third-round pick, having faith in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis.
Levi had spent much of the previous season in the American Hockey League, and despite once being considered a future star in Buffalo, there didn't seem to be much interest in giving him another opportunity.
The Oilers started their training camp with Frederik Andersen, although his injury gave Levi a prime opportunity to show up and show out. He's taken advantage of it, and currently seems to be the Oilers No.1.
Edmonton needed a much better defensive effort last night compared to their first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, and Mike Babcock's group managed to hold them to 19 shots. Evan Bouchard scored the only goal late in the second period.
Toronto thought it had tied the game early in the third period when John Tavares redirected a puck past Levi, although the goal was overturned after a review determined his stick was above the crossbar.
“I knew it was a high stick. I was surprised how long it took to review, so it must have been close, but I had a pretty good feeling,” Levi said afterward.
The Maple Leafs continued pushing for a goal, including a late opportunity from Auston Matthews, although Edmonton held on their fourth consecutive win.
“It feels good, super special,” Levi said of his first career NHL shutout. “Since I was a kid, I was thinking about getting a shutout in the NHL, so I'm just soaking it in.”
Levi's success is a reflection of the confidence Edmonton's coaching staff has shown in him. He allowed seven goals in his first game with the Oilers, and Babcock went right back to him the following night. Since then, Levi has won nine of 10 starts, missed seven games with a groin injury, returned, and picked up where he left off.
“Being a goaltender in the league is a difficult position, and getting your confidence and your shutout is all part of that,” Babcock said. “He's been good for us, and we're happy to celebrate that with him.”
As for Buffalo, the Sabres have been struggling to get consistent goaltending from the players they decided to keep, a problem they didn't foresee when they traded away Levi.
Andersen still hasn't played a game this season, while Tristan Jarry has also been performing well when called upon, leaving Edmonton with some decisions to make once everybody is healthy.
For now, Levi has earned the opportunity to keep starting, and the Oilers have every reason to be pleased with what they've gotten from him.
Buffalo, meanwhile, gave up a 24-year-old goaltender for a third-round pick because it apparently didn't have room for him, but considering how things have been going in the Sabres' net, they could probably use him right about now.
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