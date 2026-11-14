Toronto Prime For The Picking Against Oilers

Edmonton Oilers
649 Members•3,976 Posts
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 11:45 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 11:45 PM
The Edmonton Oilers are faced with a prime opportunity to make up for one of their worst games of the season tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto has lost five consecutive games, all at home, and has been outscored 22-9 during that stretch. The Maple Leafs are 8-11-2 through 21 games and right at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.
Edmonton, meanwhile, is 14-3-3, sitting third in the NHL, and has yet to lose a road game in regulation.
On paper, the Oilers should win this game.
Related stories
Of course, that was probably the expectation when Toronto came into Rogers Place three weeks ago and embarrassed Edmonton 7-2.
The Oilers were outworked for most of the night, their bottom six contributed next to nothing, and Mike Babcock was left answering questions about why his team couldn't put together a competitive effort against a Canadian rival on a Saturday night.
“I thought we were going to be great. We weren't,” Babcock said afterward. “But give them credit. They got ready. They came in here. They're on a road trip. They got prepared and they played harder and longer and faster than we did, better defensively, better offensively, just better.”
Babcock also acknowledged that Jim Hiller had done a better job preparing his team, an obvious statement to anybody who watched the game.
Three weeks later, Edmonton has an opportunity to do something about it.
The Oilers have won three consecutive games, including Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia, and their goal-scoring leaders have continued producing at an almost insane rate for them.
Connor McDavid has 49 points through 20 games, Leon Draisaitl has been scoring regularly, and Evan Bouchard is leading NHL defencemen in points.
Edmonton has been averaging four goals per game, and its goaltending has been reliable despite the injuries that have kept Frederik Andersen out of the lineup and briefly sidelined Devon Levi.
The Maple Leafs have some talented players of their own, although they've struggled to keep the puck out of their net and haven't been able to put together much of anything during their current homestand.
Toronto's 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night was its fifth straight loss, and another loss tonight would make for a pretty miserable six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena.
Babcock is also returning to Toronto, where he spent parts of five seasons behind the Maple Leafs' bench before being fired in November of 2019.
He'll have plenty of reasons to want a win against his former organization, although getting two points should be enough motivation enough for a team that's been playing as well as Edmonton.
The Oilers have the better record, the stronger offensive group, and a chance to take advantage of a Toronto team that's struggling to win games, minus that one game Edmonton will be looking to make up for.
Toronto might come out with a strong effort tonight, particularly with its fans getting understandably frustrated and Hiller under pressure to get things going again.
The Oilers have played some good hockey since losing to Toronto, and Babcock has been getting results from a group that seems to be responding to what he's asking of them, and now they can prove that the 7-2 loss was an ugly night that they've learned something from.
Losing to the Maple Leafs once was bad enough, especially in an embarrassing low-effort game where they got outworked by the road team on Hockey Night in Canada.
Losing to them again, with Toronto on a five-game losing streak and the Oilers playing the way they have been, would be a loss so unjustifiable that there's no punishment equal to the hit the organization's ego would take.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy