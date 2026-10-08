Levi's Poise and Babcock's Simple Question Help Oilers Rally Past Ducks in 5-2 Win

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 2:45 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 2:45 PM
After a simple locker-room challenge and a goalie keeping them in the game, Edmonton’s stars scored five unanswered goals, dismantling Anaheim to claim the Pacific Division lead.
Mike Babcock's first-intermission challenge was blunt but important: "Does anybody feel good about themselves right now?" Only goaltender Devon Levi could look in the mirror when that question was asked and respond, " Yes. "
The rest of the Edmonton Oilers had no good answers following the first period on Wednesday at Honda Center. The Anaheim Ducks led 2-0 and had won nearly every battle. Edmonton's penalty kill was atrocious. Key guys didn't look like they had their legs.
Frankly, it was starting to look like the Oilers were headed toward an ugly loss, and that same feeling they had the last time they played the Ducks and were eliminated from the playoffs.
But after a simple question from their new head coach, the tone in the room and on the ice shifted.
The Oilers Found Their Game
Within seconds of the second period starting, Edmonton had flipped the switch. Evan Bouchard got the Oilers on the board, and the team mounted its biggest comeback of the season, scoring five unanswered goals in the second period to win 5-2.
It was the Oilers' third straight win and perhaps their most impressive: a statement win against the team that bounced them and dashed their 2026 hopes of a long postseason run.
Babcock's message wasn't complicated. It didn't come with a between-period tirade. It wasn't a pat on the back, telling the team that things would be alright. It was a simple question that forced the Oilers to look at themselves and ask whether they were doing all they could. "...we talked as a group that we needed to be more competitive. Then, when we got competitive, things turned our way.”
Anaheim's lead came from a perfect power play and strong five-on-five play. Beckett Sennecke scored both Ducks goals. Edmonton's penalty kill, which Babcock said "started crazy," found its footing and held up the rest of the way, even as the Ducks finished two-for-seven with the man advantage.
Five goals in 20 minutes
The comeback started almost immediately. Evan Bouchard scored on Edmonton's first shift of the second period to cut the deficit in half. Kasperi Kapanen tied it at 6:30 with a power-play goal, and the floodgates opened from there.
Bouchard struck again at 14:12 to give the Oilers their first lead of the night. Vasily Podkolzin made it 4-2 less than three minutes later -- an incredible pass from Leon Draisaitl and even nicer hands and a finish from Podkolzin --, and Connor McDavid capped the outburst at 19:08.
From trailing by two to leading by three, in one period.
Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal allowed five goals on just 17 shots and was replaced by Ville Husso to start the third.
Devon Levi Has Found a Groove
Bouchard finished with two goals and an assist. "There's no question he should be in the running for the Norris every year. He's that good," said Babcock.
Leon Draisaitl may have been the most impressive skater on the ice without scoring. He finished with four assists and a +4 rating in just over 19 minutes. McDavid added a goal and two assists. Together, Edmonton's big three combined for 10 points.
The real takeaway might have been Devon Levi's performance in goal. Levi made 29 saves on 31 shots for a .935 save percentage. Both goals he allowed came on the power play, and not necessarily his fault. He was perfect at even strength, and one could argue he stole the game in the first period, keeping the Ducks' lead at only two goals. He gave his team time to find their footing, and he made sure Anaheim never found a way back in once Edmonton took control.
What's Next For the Oilers?
The Oilers improved to 3-0-1 and moved into first place in the Pacific Division. They'll take on the San Jose Sharks and former teammate Darnell Nurse on Saturday.
Their big stars continue to secure three of the top four scoring spots, as McDavid leads the NHL with 12 points, Bouchard is second with 11, and Draisaitl is fourth (thanks to a four-assist second period).
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