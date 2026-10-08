Levi's Poise and Babcock's Simple Question Help Oilers Rally Past Ducks in 5-2 Win

The real takeaway might have been Devon Levi's performance in goal. Levi made 29 saves on 31 shots for a .935 save percentage. Both goals he allowed came on the power play, and not necessarily his fault. He was perfect at even strength, and one could argue he stole the game in the first period, keeping the Ducks' lead at only two goals. He gave his team time to find their footing, and he made sure Anaheim never found a way back in once Edmonton took control.