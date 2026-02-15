McDavid Makes History With Record Olympic Performance for Team Canada

McDavid is shattering a Canadian scoring record. His historic performance for Team Canada is going to be something to remember.
Connor McDavid is putting on a show in Milano Cortina — and now, he’s made Olympic history.
In Team Canada’s dominant 10-2 victory over France on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Games, McDavid piled up a goal and two assists for his third consecutive three-point performance. The outburst by several players on the team has pushed Team Canada into a position where it will be hard for anyone to knock them off the No. 1 seed.
For McDavid, his tournament total of nine points through just three preliminary games establishes a new Canadian record for most points in a single Olympic tournament by an NHL player (modern era, 1998 onward).
McDavid now sits alone at the top of Canada’s NHL-era single-Olympic scoring list with nine points at the 2026 Games. The previous high was eight points by Jonathan Toews in 2010. A group of Canadian stars shares the next tier at seven points in a single tournament: Jarome Iginla (2010), Sidney Crosby (2010), Dany Heatley (2010), Ryan Getzlaf (2010), and Joe Sakic (2002).
The overall NHL-era single-tournament record of 11 points, shared by Teemu Selänne and Saku Koivu, is now squarely within reach with the knockout rounds ahead. Frankly, if McDavid doesn't shatter that record, it will be a shock.
Canada cruised through Group A with dominant wins over Czechia (5-0), Switzerland (5-1), and France (10-2), and McDavid has been at the center of it all. Skating alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini (and sometimes Tom Wilson), he’s driving the most dangerous line in the tournament and currently leads all players in scoring.
This marks McDavid’s Olympic debut, something he's been waiting for all of his life. He’s making the most of his time and making it count.
With Canada looking like a gold-medal favorite, McDavid’s record-setting run may just be getting started.