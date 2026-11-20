Edmonton Oilers
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Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 6:26 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:26 PM
Well, Connor McDavid was going to have a game without a point eventually.
The Edmonton Oilers captain had his 23-game point streak snapped Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending the longest streak of his career and one of the best starts to a season the NHL has seen in decades.
McDavid has 55 points through 24 games, putting him on pace for approximately 193 points over an 84-game season.
So, are we finally ready to acknowledge how ridiculous the idea of 200 points actually is?
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For the first three weeks of the season, McDavid was averaging nearly three points per game, and there was a belief that he could challenge Wayne Gretzky's single-season record of 215 points.
Even Jari Kurri, who played alongside Gretzky during some of his time in Edmonton, seemed convinced that McDavid could get there.
“There’s no reason why not. I can’t think of one,” Kurri told NHL.com earlier this month. “He might slow down here and there, but he might come back again.”
Fair enough, although there's a reason nobody has reached 200 points since Gretzky did it in 1985-86.
In fact, Gretzky is the only player in NHL history to reach that number, having done it four times. Mario Lemieux came within one point in 1988-89, finishing with 199, and nobody else has managed to get close to that since.
McDavid's career-high is 153 points, which he recorded in 2022-23. That was an incredible season, and he's currently on pace to finish roughly 40 points ahead of it.
That's an awful lot of goals and assists to expect from somebody who's already been the league's best center for years, and now that his point streak has ended, the numbers are beginning to look a little less forgiving.
McDavid needs another 145 points over Edmonton's remaining 60 games to reach 200, meaning he'll have to average approximately 2.42 points per game for the rest of the season.
He's averaging 2.29 through his first 24.
Maintaining that level of production for another five months would be an accomplishment the league hasn't seen in 40 years.
The Oilers have also spent the last two games playing McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on separate lines, following 22 consecutive games together to begin the season.
Draisaitl had three points against Florida on Tuesday, while McDavid scored once. Against Tampa Bay, neither player got a goal or an assist.
Still, playing with Draisaitl certainly hasn't hurt McDavid's point total this season, and it will be interesting to see how separating them affects his production over the next few weeks.
But lets not forget, breaking individual records is not the point of playing for a team in the National Hockey League, it is a secondary milestone at best.
The Oilers were first in the NHL, on a six-game win streak, before they handed one over to Tampa Bay, and yes, McDavid is a big part of their success.
thehockeynews.comOilers New Second Line Extends Oilers Win StreakMike Babcock has spent almost the entire season playing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together, but after 22 games, the Edmonton Oilers saw an opportunity to see what their lineup could accomplish with the two running their own lines.
Getting to 200 points would be an extraordinary individual accomplishment, although Edmonton has spent the last several seasons trying to win a Stanley Cup, and that remains the priority.
McDavid could finish with 170 points, win another Art Ross Trophy, put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in modern NHL history, and people would still be talking about the 30 points he didn't get.
A player has 55 points before December, and we're already discussing whether he's falling short of expectations because he went one game without recording a point.
But after watching him go pointless for the first time this season, perhaps the magnitude of what we're asking him to do is finally starting to set in.
It's not that two hundred points is impossible, it's just that there's a reason only one player has ever done it.
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