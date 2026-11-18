Edmonton Oilers
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Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 5:33 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 5:33 PM
Mike Babcock has spent almost the entire season playing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together, but after 22 games, the Edmonton Oilers saw an opportunity to see what their lineup could accomplish with the two running their own lines.
Apparently, quite a bit.
Edmonton beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night, extending its winning streak to six games and improving to 17-3-3, good enough for first place in the NHL.
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period, ending Devon Levi's shutout streak at 148:46, before Draisaitl scored his league-leading 21st goal into an empty net.
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Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed his second consecutive game with an illness, leaving Babcock to make some adjustments to his forward lines. Draisaitl moved back to centre, playing alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen, while McDavid centered the first line.
“Coming into the game, we knew that without Nuge we probably weren't deep enough to go the way we've been going,” Babcock said. “But we got a real good game out of (Owen) Michaels' line, a good game from Dickey's (Jason Dickinson’s third) line. Our top two lines were good.
“To tell the truth. I thought we were all right.”
Well, four goals and nine points from Draisaitl's line is a pretty reasonable result.
Draisaitl finished with three points, and Podkolzin scored twice.
Podkolzin now has 12 goals in 23 games, putting him within seven of his career-high 19 from last season. He's playing alongside McDavid, Draisaitl, or both this year, and has been one of Edmonton's more productive forwards.
“We played the whole last year’s playoffs (together), so we know each other pretty well. I think it's why we understand each other,” Podkolzin said.
“I mean, I'm the luckiest guy in The Show right now, to have teammates like that. It turns difficult sometimes, but it's still unreal. Happy to help. That's it.”
McDavid also scored his first power-play goal of the season, with Edmonton finishing 2-for-4 on the man advantage.
Levi was excellent again, coming within a period of recording his second consecutive shutout after stopping all 19 shots he faced against Toronto on Saturday night.
Jacob Markstrom has now lost nine consecutive games against Edmonton, having last beaten the Oilers in Game 1 of Calgary's second-round playoff series in 2022. Even then, he allowed six goals in a 9-6 Flames win.
Florida was missing Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, and had played seven games in 11 days heading into Tuesday's game. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said afterward that his team was running out of energy.
“The brains were right. The hands and the legs weren’t there,” Maurice said. “The will was there, the heart was there… We just couldn’t get to some of the places we needed to get to.”
Edmonton was playing its third game in four days, all on the road, and managed to put together another strong performance.
The Oilers are now 10-0-1 away from Rogers Place, having outscored their opponents 49-21, and remain the only NHL team without a regulation road loss.
Babcock was pleased with Edmonton's ability to maintain pressure, something he felt had been missing during the previous game against Philadelphia.
“The other night (in Philadelphia), I didn't think we strung shifts together,” Babcock said. “What I mean is, we got our game going and then we keep giving it back. Tonight we had more forwards up front going, and that way we were able to put more pressure on them.”
“Our power play was good (2-for-4), but we controlled the game. It was a good game for us.”
There's an argument for keeping McDavid and Draisaitl together, but Tuesday night was a pretty good reminder of what Edmonton can accomplish with them apart, and with another three games remaining on their road trip, there's certainly no reason to change much after what happened in Florida.
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