McDavid Records Five-Point Night as Oilers Roll Past Utah 6-2

“He’s a warrior,” Zach Hyman said of Frederic, who stood up for his captains after taking a couple of cheap shots on Thursday. “He took a couple and then battled his way back in that fight, got his grip. I think everybody in the locker room values what he brings.” Babcock said he didn’t like the cross-check in the previous game and that the team never discussed it, but “they all must have talked about it themselves.”