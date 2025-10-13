McDavid’s Agent Dismisses Idea That His Deal Hurts Other Players’ Value

Connor McDavid’s agent, Judd Moldaver, is pushing back against the idea that his client’s recent contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers set an unrealistic standard for other NHL stars.

Appearing on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast this week, Moldaver was asked about the perception that McDavid’s two-year, $12.5 million AAV deal — viewed by many as a “team-friendly” extension — could make it harder for other elite players to command top dollar on the open market.

“Nonsense. That’s just bogus and disingenuous,” Moldaver said. “Players sign at different times. We have a hard cap system. Our deals cannot be opened or reopened once negotiated. Marketplaces are different. RFA and UFA summers are different.”

Moldaver emphasized that even if managers try to work another player's contract against one of their own, they know that trying to take McDavid's contract and use it in negotiations is taking a comparison out of context.

“I’m not suggesting that teams may not try or point to it, but I think it would be a bogus position,” he continued. “And deep down inside, I think every manager will know it’s a bogus decision.”

McDavid Focused On Winning, Not Money

Not only is McDavid in a class of his own as the best player in the world, the Oilers are in a different position than most other teams. They are extremely close to winning a Stanley Cup and have been the last two seasons. McDavid understands that it's only going to take one or two small additions to get over the hump and his salary is a big part of the organization's ability to attract and acquire those additions.

McDavid’s deal, signed in late September, ensures the Oilers retain their captain and franchise cornerstone through 2028. He gave the team a small window to build a winner. If they don't, he will reevaluate his position and perhaps make a different decision next time.

The NHL contract landscape just shifted dramatically, and if you're not paying attention, you're missing how quickly the financial reality of this league is changing.

Some viewed the contract as a signal that McDavid prioritized winning over how he might impact the open market. Those people were right in that McDavid wasn't thinking about everyone else. He was only concentrating on himself and his teammates in Edmonton.

Moldaver’s comments make clear that the agreement shouldn’t be seen as a precedent for others.

The discussion comes amid increasing attention on how top-end contracts influence team-building across the NHL, particularly with several stars aiming for home run deals as the salary cap rises.

For Moldaver, McDavid’s extension is simply a reflection of the player’s situation, not a benchmark for anyone else’s payday.

