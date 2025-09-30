Kaprizov Signs Wild Record NHL Deal… But What About McDavid?

Kirill Kaprizov has officially set the NHL high bar for NHL salaries, not Connor McDavid. And, based on the $136 million, $17M AAV deal the Minnesota Wild gave Kaprizov, he may stay the high bar.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Kaprizov has signed an eight-year extension that is now the richest contract in NHL history. According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun, Michael Russo, Kevin Weekes, and Elliotte Friedman, the deal will carry an average annual value of $17 million, which is above the $16 million he turned down just a couple of weeks ago. It also includes massive signing bonuses.

Pierre LeBrun confirmed the contract is not yet officially registered with the league.

Important Winger Returning To Oilers Lineup This Week

Just days ago, Kaprizov’s negotiations appeared to be at a standstill. After reportedly turning down the richest offer in league history, the Wild were said to be waiting for his camp to circle back. While there was never a sense he wanted to leave Minnesota, insiders suggested he was leveraging his position to secure the largest deal possible — a strategy that has now paid off.

Russo writes that the Wild ultimately took one more swing and upped their offer. That was all it took as Kaprizov signed a $136 million deal.

What About Connor McDavid?

It didn't take long following the news of Kaprizov's extension for analysts, writers, and fans to start asking about the Kaprizov deal and what it means for Connor McDavid.

LeBrun noted that the agreement could impact negotiations for several pending UFAs, including Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch, and Martin Necas. However, he said he didn't include McDavid in the list because "He's a unicorn."

Jeff Marek wrote that the deal sets the bar for others, but didn't specifically note if he also meant McDavid.

Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation posted, "First domino to fall?"

The reality is that this probably won't change much for McDavid. On the surface, a $17 million AAV signed by a winger who is not the best player in the NHL would tell McDavid he should be asking for more. However, McDavid isn't looking at an extension with the Edmonton Oilers, or for that matter any team, as a way to get the most money he can. His goal is to win. And, to do that with any NHL club, he'll need to take less.

There are several storylines surrounding the Edmonton Oilers this season that few analysts and members of the media are talking about. Why? Everyone is focused on the Connor McDavid contract situation. And, one sports show host wonders if that's an intentional move by McDavid.

McDavid's next contract was widely expected to set the new benchmark, but Kaprizov has moved that line significantly. No one should be surprised now when McDavid signs and Kaprizov stays the highest-paid player in the league.

McDavid’s situation is different. Not only is he looking to sign a deal that allows the Oilers (if that's where he extends) to compete, but he's probably not married to an eight-year contract.

During a recent 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman stuck with his theory that the McDavid deal will ultimately surprise many. The NHL insider not only believes the deal could be signed soon, but it could be less expensive than expected. Kaprizov's extension likely doesn't change that.

Interestingly, Friedman did add, “I think there are teams hoping McDavid does sign so they can say hey, if he comes in, say for argument’s sake at $15.5m, nobody’s getting more than Connor McDavid." Clearly, the Wild and Kaprizov were operating under their own terms and timelines.

This deal adds another layer of intrigue to the McDavid situation, but it probably doesn't impact when McDavid signs or what he signs for. Instead, it will impact other UFAs that aren't in the same situation as McDavid is -- which is essentially everybody else.

There Is Good News, Oilers Fans

The Kaprizov deal shouldn't send Oilers Nation into panic mode.

McDavid’s upcoming extension has become one of the biggest storylines in the NHL, with insiders speculating whether the Oilers captain might leave money on the table to keep Edmonton competitive. It is likely still the case that McDavid doesn't take all that he is entitled to. McDavid's deal could have reshaped the league’s contract landscape. Instead, Kaprizov got there first.

This Kaprizov deal still leaves McDavid in a situation where he could re-sign in the range of $15-$16 million per season. It's still an enormous number, but it's not about being the highest-paid player in the world. In fact, now that Kaprizov has taken so much, McDavid could take $16 million and look like a hero.

For all we know, this is what McDavid was waiting for. Have someone come in higher and for longer term. That way, when McDavid comes just under it and for a term much shorter (which would have upset fans in July), he looks like he did Edmonton a favor.

