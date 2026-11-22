Edmonton Oilers
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Nov 22, 2026 9:23 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 9:23 PM
The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the best teams in the NHL, but Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was a reminder that there's plenty work to be done.
The Oilers led 2-0 after the first period, with Leon Draisaitl scoring on the power play, and seemed to be in a reasonable position to get back in the win column after Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Then Carolina scored five goals in the second period, and whatever Edmonton had been doing well through the first 20 minutes disappeared.
“We played a real good team today, and they won more battles and races than we did,” Babcock said afterward. “Our depth showed today. They had more depth than us.”
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The Hurricanes controlled the game through the second period, took advantage of Edmonton's defensive mistakes, and managed to turn a two-goal deficit into a 5-4 lead before the second intermission.
Connor Murphy acknowledged that the Oilers were responsible for a good portion of their problems.
“Just us making mistakes, turning it over, careless in our defensive zone. Then not stacking shifts after that to get momentum back,” Murphy said. “Then on the penalty kill … we’ve got to be a lot better. Not give them the goals that that carries the game away.”
Edmonton allowed three power-play goals, and despite scoring twice with the man advantage and adding a shorthanded goal from Mathieu Joseph, the special teams weren't strong.
“In the end we gave up three goals on the power play,” Babcock said. “Now, we got a short-handed (goal), and we got two on the power play ourselves. But those areas, we’ve got to clean that up for sure.”
Devon Levi also had a difficult afternoon, including allowing a goal from Sean Walker on a shot taken near centre ice.
Levi has been one of Edmonton's better stories this season, and after recording his first NHL shutout against Toronto last weekend, he's now been on the losing end of consecutive games.
The Oilers did not play well defensively, though, with Carolina holding a 12-6 advantage in high-danger scoring chances, although allowing seven goals is going to raise some questions about the goaltending regardless.
Babcock also acknowledged that he probably should have separated Connor McDavid and Draisaitl to give Edmonton some additional depth.
“I probably should have split up the big guys (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) and try to give us more depth that way,” Babcock said. “But in the end, we weren't good enough today. And anytime you're trying to do what we're doing, you're trying to measure yourself against the best teams.
“In the end, we didn't measure up today.”
The Oilers have outscored their opponents 30-9 in the first period this season, and Saturday marked their seventh consecutive game without allowing a goal in the opening 20 minutes.
Getting off to a good start hasn't been much of a problem, although protecting that lead against Carolina certainly was.
Edmonton has now lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season, having beaten Florida 5-2 on Tuesday before losing to Tampa Bay and Carolina.
It's been a difficult stretch of opponents, and the Oilers have still managed to win three games on their six-game road trip, with one remaining against St. Louis on Sunday.
A 4-2 road trip would be a pretty good result, particularly considering the teams Edmonton has faced, although Saturday's loss should give Babcock a few things to think about.
The Oilers have been winning games all season, and there's no reason to suggest two losses have suddenly changed what they're capable of accomplishing.
But Carolina showed that Edmonton's defensive game can still fall apart pretty quickly, and when the Oilers aren't winning battles or getting enough from their bottom six, their best players can't always make up the difference.
Babcock has been asking his team to become harder to play against since training camp, and Saturday was another example of why.
The Hurricanes were the better team, and Edmonton didn't have much of an answer once Carolina started taking control.
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