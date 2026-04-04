Nagging Injury Forces Oilers To Pull Zach Hyman Heading Into Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are prioritizing playoff health, resting star scorer Zach Hyman to ensure he's as close to 100 percent for the postseason.
The Edmonton Oilers will be without the services of Zach Hyman on Saturday night, and he might be out the rest of the regular season. Hyman was absent at the morning pre-game skate and it was confirmed by head coach Kris Knoblauch that he would not play.
”…we feel it’s best to give him some rest and let him be healthy and not aggravate anything.”
Knoblauch was asked for further details on the injury. He said:
“There’s something he’s been dealing with that’s been uncomfortable. A lot of our players are playing through things at this time of year, but this was something that wasn’t improving. We felt it was best to give him some rest so he can heal and be 100 percent for the playoffs.”
Then, without being prompted, he noted that Saturday's game was likely not going to be the only game Hyman sits out. “Whether that’s five days or closer to two weeks, somewhere in that window, we think he’ll be good.”
It's a tough call for the Oilers, who are still battling for a playoff spot and first place in the Pacific Division. Already without Leon Draisaitl, not having Hyman takes another 50-goal guy out of the lineup.
Still, the Oilers are thinking longer term.
"...guys are dealing with nagging injuries, and you want everyone as healthy as possible for when the playoffs begin.” Knoblauch added, “It’s an 82-game schedule, and it’s a physical game. I’d say probably 75 percent of players are dealing with something—soreness, bumps, whatever it may be."
“With Zach, we felt that with the playoffs approaching—and knowing how important he is to our team—it was the right decision to make sure he’s in the best possible position to help us when it matters most.”
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