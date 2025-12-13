Newest Oilers Will Play vs. the Maple Leafs On Saturday

The Edmonton Oilers are wasting no time, calling upon both their newest goaltender and their newest defenseman. Both Tristan Jarry and Spencer Stastney will suit up as the Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Hockey Night in Canada broadcast Saturday.

Talk about a spotlight for both players to make their respective debuts.

Jarry and Stastney both arrived late on Friday to meet the Oilers in Toronto. Jarry had pads already made up, and word is he is excited to be a part of the Oilers organization in a city he's very familiar with. He'll start, with Calvin Pickard backing him up.

Meanwhile, Stastney, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators after the Oilers included Brett Kulak in the trade to Pittsburgh, will play on Edmonton's third pairing alongside Ty Emberson.

Stastney and Emberson played together in the US National Development program years ago (2016-18). They have some 30 games of experience on the same pairing.

Jarry was a former Edmonton Oil King who Elliotte Friedman reports the Oilers were circling around for quite some time. Friedman added that Jarry was excited about the possibility of joining the Oilers when it was presented to him. It is now his time to show that the excitment was justified as there will be real pressure on him to perform, not just this season, but over the next two.

The Lines for the Oilers vs. The Maple Leafs

This is the lineup the Oilers will be rolling with against the Toronto. Edmonton is coming off a fairly successful homestand and looking to keep things rolling after a solid win over the Detroit Red Wings:

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Savoie

Janmark-Henrique-Frederic

Mangiapane-Lazar-Tomasek

Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Regula

Stastney-Emberson

Jarry

Pickard

Scratched: Jones, Stillman

