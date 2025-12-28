NHL Rumors: Oilers Urged To Target Sabres Star Forward

The Edmonton Oilers currently have a 19-14-6 record and are third in the Pacific Division standings. With this and the team having high expectations, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the Oilers look to make more trades by the deadline.

One of the Oilers' biggest needs right now is another skilled winger, and they have now been urged to target one of the NHL's top trade candidates because of it.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell urged the Oilers to pursue Buffalo Sabres star winger Alex Tuch.

"Tuch is a big power winger with speed who can thrive with elite skill. The Oilers could use him on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, allowing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to center the third line. Tuch’s size is ideal for the rigors of playoff hockey and Edmonton doesn’t have that kind of presence on the roster currently. A perfect plug-and-play for the Oilers," Mitchell wrote.

When noting that the Oilers could use another top-six winger, it is understandable that Mitchell views Tuch as a prime target for Edmonton. If the Oilers acquired him, he would immediately give their forward group a massive boost.

Tuch is having another strong season for the Sabres in 2025-26, as he has recorded 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points, and a plus-9 rating in 36 games. This comes after he had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games with the Sabres during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, there is no question that Tuch would be a major pickup for the Oilers' top six and power play if acquired.

Yet, new Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has not given up on trying to sign Tuch to a contract extension. Furthermore, the Sabres have been red-hot, as they have won each of their last eight games and now have a 19-14-4 record. Thus, the Sabres trading Tuch is certainly not guaranteed.

However, if the Sabres find themselves out of the playoff race once we get close to the deadline and Tuch still does not have a contract extension, it would be wise for the Oilers to make a big push for the star winger.