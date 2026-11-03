Odds of Kucherov to the Oilers: If You Can't Be Them, Join Them

The Oilers have McDavid, but they also have Leon Draisaitl as a Plan B. That's good company, and Kucherov has said he wants to play with smart hockey players—more specifically, he's annoyed by how many "dumb" players there are in the NHL. He's driven to be among the best, and the fact that the Lightning aren't treating him as such is what's irked him to the point that he's looking to leave.