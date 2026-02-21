Oilers: 2 Potential Trade Targets From Rangers

Now, in this latest edition of the series, we will take a look at a few players from the New York Rangers who could be good fits for the Oilers.
Braden Schneider, D
The Oilers should be on the hunt for another right-shot defenseman, and Braden Schneider stands out as a solid potential option. The 24-year-old blueliner would give the Oilers a clear upgrade for their bottom pairing. In addition, the 6-foot-3 defenseman would give the Oilers' blueline more size and bite if brought in.
Schneider has a reasonable $2.2 million cap hit but is also a pending restricted free agent (RFA). In 57 games this season, Schneider has recorded two goals, 11 points, 91 blocks, and 123 hits.
Sam Carrick, C
Could the Oilers consider reuniting with Sam Carrick? The 34-year-old center would give the Oilers another option to work with for their fourth-line center spot, but also could serve well as a depth forward. He would also give the Oilers another gritty forward, which would not be a bad thing to have come playoff time.
Carrick would be more than a rental for the Oilers if acquired, though. This is because he has an affordable $1 million cap hit until the end of next season. In 57 games this season, he has recorded three goals, nine points, and 81 hits. He has also had success at the dot this season, as evidenced by his 53.6 faceoff winning percentage.