Oilers Active Noah Philp, Then Place Forward On Waivers

Following the expected news that forward David Tomasek would be placed on waivers -- for the purpose of contract termination -- the Edmonton Oilers have also placed forward Noah Philp on waivers.

The team activated Philp off LTIR, then placed the forward on waivers in the hopes he clears and can go down to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

Philp appeared in 15 games with Edmonton, recording two goals and one assist while averaging 10 minutes per night. His season was interrupted by an upper-body injury that sidelined him after Nov. 17 and landed him on LTIR.

While there is a chance another team sees an opportunity to claim Philp (always a risk), his modest surface-level numbers and poor five-on-five possession metrics might be what allow him to clear.

At the same time, Philp has been strong in the faceoff circle, winning 56.9 percent of his draws, and offers value as a big, right-shot centre — a profile teams are often willing to gamble on.

His low-cost, expiring deal and potential upside could make him an appealing waiver claim. The Oilers are hoping that this is not the case, even though the team has been burned in similar situations before, most notably with Troy Stecher.

