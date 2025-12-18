Oilers at Bruins: Pre-game Stats

16-12-6 | 38 PTS
3rd place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 6-4 W at PIT
PP: 32.6%
PK: 79.4%
GF-GA: 116-118
20-14-0 | 40 PTS
2nd place in the Atlantic Division
Last Game: 4-1 W vs UT
PP: 25.5%
PK: 80.6%
GF-GA: 113-106
Edmonton Oilers | Boston Bruins
16-12-6...........Record.............20-14-0
8-3-3......Home Record.......12-5-0
8-9-3........Road Record........8-9-0
6-3-1.......Last 10 Games.......7-3-0
3.41..........GF/Game..........3.26
3.41...........GA/Game..........3.12
32.6% .........PP.........25.5%
79.4% .......PK......80.6%
53.2%.......FO%......51.6%
Connor McDavid: 34 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 34 GP, 17 G, 30 A, 47 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 34 GP, 6 G, 26 A, 32 PTS
David Pastrnak: 29 GP, 13 G, 25 A, 38 PTS
Morgan Geekie: 34 GP, 24 G, 13 A, 37 PTS
Pavel Zacha: 33 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 PTS
Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, LTIR); Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, IR), Connor Clattenburg (eye, IR), Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR).
Tanner Jeannot (illness, day-to-day); Viktor Arvidsson (lower body, day-to-day); Jonathan Aspirot (upper body, day-to-day); Michael Callahan (lower body, IR); Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed, IR); Matej Blumel (lower body, LTIR); Jordan Harris (ankle, LTIR).
EDM: Probable Tristan Jarry; 2.77 GAA, .905 SV%, 11-3-1
PIT: Probable Jeremy Swayman; 2.74 GAA, .910 SV%, 14-8-0