    Oilers at Bruins: Pre-game Stats

    Caprice St-Pierre
    Dec 18, 2025, 16:22
    Updated at: Dec 18, 2025, 16:22

    EDMONTON OILERS

    16-12-6 | 38 PTS

    3rd place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 6-4 W at PIT

    PP: 32.6%

    PK: 79.4%

    GF-GA: 116-118

    BOSTON BRUINS

    20-14-0 | 40 PTS

    2nd place in the Atlantic Division

    Last Game: 4-1 W vs UT

    PP: 25.5%

    PK: 80.6%

    GF-GA: 113-106

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Edmonton Oilers | Boston Bruins

    16-12-6...........Record.............20-14-0

    8-3-3......Home Record.......12-5-0

    8-9-3........Road Record........8-9-0

    6-3-1.......Last 10 Games.......7-3-0

    3.41..........GF/Game..........3.26

    3.41...........GA/Game..........3.12

    32.6% .........PP.........25.5%

    79.4% .......PK......80.6%

    53.2%.......FO%......51.6%

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 34 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 34 GP, 17 G, 30 A, 47 PTS

    Evan Bouchard: 34 GP, 6 G, 26 A, 32 PTS

    David Pastrnak: 29 GP, 13 G, 25 A, 38 PTS

    Morgan Geekie: 34 GP, 24 G, 13 A, 37 PTS

    Pavel Zacha: 33 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, LTIR); Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, IR), Connor Clattenburg (eye, IR), Noah Philp (upper body, LTIR).

    Tanner Jeannot (illness, day-to-day); Viktor Arvidsson (lower body, day-to-day); Jonathan Aspirot (upper body, day-to-day); Michael Callahan (lower body, IR); Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed, IR); Matej Blumel (lower body, LTIR); Jordan Harris (ankle, LTIR).

    GOALTENDING

    EDM: Probable Tristan Jarry; 2.77 GAA, .905 SV%, 11-3-1

    PIT: Probable Jeremy Swayman; 2.74 GAA, .910 SV%, 14-8-0