Oilers Blank Flames: Tristan Jarry Trending In Right Direction at Just The Right Time

Jarry -- and the rest of the Oilers -- are essentially throwing the 7-2 loss to Toronto away. A wake-up call of sorts; they know they didn't have it on that particular night. Jarry didn't feel that was his best game either. But everyone has gotten progressively better. “We just didn’t like the Toronto game. Every other game was OK,” said McDavid. He added, “So there was lots to like from the homestand. Lots to build on too, as we continue to try and be better day in and day out.”