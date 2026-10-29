Oilers Blank Flames: Tristan Jarry Trending In Right Direction at Just The Right Time

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 5:29 AMPublished Oct 29, 2026 5:29 AM
After a shaky start to the season, Tristan Jarry’s 24-save shutout against Calgary signals a crucial turning point for an Edmonton team leaning heavily on its only available NHL goalie.
Tristan Jarry is finding his game, and, thank goodness for the Edmonton Oilers, at just the right time.
It may be too early to call Jarry a worry-free option in net, but since being unexpectedly thrust into the starting role, he’s been holding his own. Wednesday night, in a dominant but low-event 4-0 victory over a rebuilding Calgary Flames roster, Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the 24th shutout of his NHL career.
It was exactly what the Oilers needed.
"I thought he played great. Really, really good," said Connor McDavid, who collected his 33rd point this month and tied Wayne Gretzky (33 in 1986) for the third-most points in a single October in NHL history. "Made some big saves, especially early in the game and in the second period there. Really, really solid."
The Oilers didn't force Jarry to come up big often, but when they needed him, he delivered.
"I think the big thing tonight is we had a good team game; everybody was involved. Jars, a little bit there in the second period, had to make some saves, but overall we looked after him good," said head coach Mike Babcock. "But he didn't give up anything, and so that's a real good night for him and a good confidence builder."
Jarry has been slowly finding his way. A couple of tough starts kicked off the season, sending PTSD vibes to Oilers Nation after last season's train wreck that was the Jarry trade. But unlike last season, Jarry has rebounded. He pushed aside some iffy performances for better outings. Even in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jarry wasn't the problem. On Wednesday, he wasn't either. In fact, he was much closer to the solution than he has been since arriving in Edmonton.
That's a good sign for the Oilers, and it couldn't come at a better time.
Edmonton has little choice but to ride Jarry right now. Even with back-to-back games coming up on this three-game road trip through New York, Babcock wouldn't commit to using Matt Tomkins. Three games in four nights suggests Tomkins will at least get a look, but without the services of Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen, the Oilers have pinned their hopes on Jarry.
The Oilers offered a glimpse at what the results might look like if they play a solid game in front of him.
Jarry -- and the rest of the Oilers -- are essentially throwing the 7-2 loss to Toronto away. A wake-up call of sorts; they know they didn't have it on that particular night. Jarry didn't feel that was his best game either. But everyone has gotten progressively better. “We just didn’t like the Toronto game. Every other game was OK,” said McDavid. He added, “So there was lots to like from the homestand. Lots to build on too, as we continue to try and be better day in and day out.”
Jarry saw the same thing, too. "I think the next couple of games we just kind of chipped away at it. I think over this homestand, we did a pretty good job of chipping away and playing our game."
If the Oilers keep playing their game, this 9-2-2 record might start to look like more than the benefits of playing some bad teams and an easy schedule. Stay solid defensively, get help from their depth -- which they've gotten the past two games -- and only ask Jarry to save the shots he's expected to.
That's a formula for success that will keep the Oilers rolling with a starter who needs is more than capable but could use the confidence that comes with wins. After all, he has no backup to bail him out if things go sideways.
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