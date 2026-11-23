Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:06 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:06 AM
A dominant start dissolved into disaster as St. Louis erased a three-goal deficit, exposing Edmonton’s late-game fragility and raising questions over a questionable shootout decision.
The Edmonton Oilers controlled 50 minutes in St. Louis, then watched a three-goal third-period lead disappear. The Blues scored three times in just over five minutes, tied it with 4:22 left in regulation, and won 5-4 in a shootout.
The loss ended an otherwise successful six-game Eastern road trip at 3-2-1. That's a respectable record, but it finished with three straight losses, and this one left the Oilers with little to show for a strong start.
It's going to be a much longer plane ride home.
Edmonton led 4-1 in the third and gave up very little for most of the night. Leon Draisaitl scored his 23rd goal on a give-and-go with Vasily Podkolzin that may have been one of the best passes of the season.
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The Blues got one to close the gap, but Filip Hallander scored in response when he was the only player on the ice to recgonize the goaltender hadn't covered up the puck. That made it 3-1. Colton Dach made it 4-1 on a bad turnover from Hofer.
Then the Blues took over.
A failed clearing attempt by Connor Murphy helped fuel the comeback, and a Bouchard decision with the puck was another error the Oilers hadn't made much lately.
Edmonton also had chances to finish off the Blues, but didn't. Perhaps that's the bigger story. The Oilers had a late power play in regulation and another in overtime and couldn't score on either. Babcock said the power play simply wasn't good enough, and that his team seemed hesitant and wasn't playing the way it had for the first 50 minutes.
The Oilers' recent tendency to blow multiple-goal leads should be a bit concerning, but it's a new trend.
"We need to learn how to play with the lead," Kasperi Kapanen said, adding that he liked a lot of what he saw. "Gotta find a way to finish the game."
It's reasonable to argue the Oilers didn't deserve to lose. Unlucky bounces were a part of the end result. At the same time, it's valid to argue they didn't deserve to win. They played an excellent 40 minutes, but their last 20 showed nowhere near the same level of push.
Edmonton played its sixth game in nine nights, the second half of a back-to-back after Saturday's 7-4 loss in Carolina. The team was also without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, two key secondary players. Those could be used as excuses. Then again, the Blues played frequently, and the Hurricanes -- Edmonton's opponent on Saturday -- played the New York Rangers on Sunday and won. Tired doesn't cut it.
The Strange Shootout Decision
The most debated moment of the game came at the end.
Owen Michaels, a young player who has earned a larger role this season, was sent out to take the third shootout shot. As good as he's been in a depth role, it's more than fair to question that choice. Babcock confirmed they would have gone with Kapanen, but because of his history with the goaltender and his failure to score on Hofer in shootouts, the Oilers pivoted.
Babcock said that Michaels has done well in practice. The move backfired as Michaels bobbled the puck and failed to score, which ultimately resulted in the Blues winning.
"I just ask Farley [assistant coach Paul MacFarland] who was going. He tells me who's going. Normally we'd have Kappy, but Kappy played here against the goalie, and he just said he doesn't beat him enough. Not going with him. And then Michaels is a guy that scores all the time in practice in the shootouts, and so when we do them, we kind of put together a list and go from there."
What's Next?
The Oilers now have a chance to reset. They'll head home and host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Nugent-Hopkins is expected back, and the team understands what it needs to fix.
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