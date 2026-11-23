"I just ask Farley [assistant coach Paul MacFarland] who was going. He tells me who's going. Normally we'd have Kappy, but Kappy played here against the goalie, and he just said he doesn't beat him enough. Not going with him. And then Michaels is a guy that scores all the time in practice in the shootouts, and so when we do them, we kind of put together a list and go from there."